My Strange Addiction: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘My Strange Addiction’ is a reality show that first aired in 2010 and ran for five seasons until 2015. The series focuses on real-life instances where people find themselves falling into unconventional habits that some might even call addictions. Ranging from strange food choices to weird fixations, each and every person on the show has their own woe to share. Through the show, viewers get to know about several mental health issues that might lead to showcased behavior. Many of the fans of the show are understandably eager to know what the show’s cast is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Trisha Paytas Now?

We are starting off with perhaps one of the most famous cast members from the TLC series, Trisha Paytas. The self-admitted tanning addict seems to not only have let go of her “addiction” but has built quite a life for herself. As a YouTuber, she has found immense success and has over 5 million subscribers on the video platform. Additionally, she also has an OnlyFans account. Having been in the limelight for well over a decade, the star has appeared in several other shows, including her brief stint in ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ season 20. She has always been open about her mental health issues, including her Schizophrenia diagnoses which she received at ages 12 and 18. Additionally, she was apparently also diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder at the age of 31.

On a more personal note, Trisha got married to Moses Hacmon in 2021, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malibu Barbie, in September 2022. Over the years, Trish has often found herself surrounded by various rumors and scandals, which often serve to add to the public’s interest in her. The reality TV star herself is never shy about addressing any news surrounding her. This includes her 2019 announcement, where she declared herself to be transgender though she claimed that she preferred to use her birth name and the female pronouns, which led to widespread criticism of her actions.

Where is Lori Broady Now?

Since her time on the reality show, it seems like Lori Broady has indeed let go of her attachment to her blow dryer. “I’m completely done with it. Since I’ve quit, I’m kind of on the outside looking in. It took a long time to get here, but I’m doing really well without it,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2011. “That being said, I did not realize just how dangerous using the blow dryer really was. I guess that’s part of my denial process. I really, really, in my heart, felt like, what is the big deal? It’s just something I’ve always done. I knew it was strange. I knew it was weird. But I did not understand the severity of it.” We are certainly glad for the positive outlook that Lori has gained and are hopeful that she and her daughter are having the time of their life.

Where is Lauren Powers Now?

Lauren Powers, AKA Laurie Mac Donald, is another well-known personality featured in the first season of the TLC show. She continued her passion for bodybuilding, winning many competitions over the years until 2014. She is presently the Powers Fitness event and a bodybuilding and fitness competition named after her in Brooklyn, New York. In 2019, the businesswoman launched her own book titled ‘Beneath the Muscle: Unleash Your Inner Champion.’ The branding expert is also known for appearing in various music videos and television shows.

Where is Samantha Becker Now?

Like many of her fellow castmates, Samantha Becker is an active YouTuber. However, that is far from her only accomplishment. She is also the Founder and Speechwriter of Epigraph and is affiliated with LIT Axis as its Head of Brand Development. The reality TV star is also a proud momma of Linus Figment Becker, an adorable dog with her own Instagram page. Samantha’s fans can use her YouTube to learn not only about makeup but also what she gets up to in her everyday life.

Where is April Brucker Now?

Ventriloquist April Brucker has continued on her chosen career path and seems to make impressive progress in the area. 2021 saw her completing a nine-month residency with BurlesQ at Alexis Park Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. As of writing, she is the host of a television show titled ‘April in Vegas.’ The reality TV cast member continues to hope for a man who will accept her passion for ventriloquism and accept her wholeheartedly.

Where is Tom Seabourne Now?

Cycling “addict” Tom Seabourne seems to have retained his love for the activity and even holds a Guinness World Record for the same. Additionally, he is a member of the United States Taekwondo team and an international champion of cycling. The athlete also has a YouTube channel where she shares his fitness regime when it comes to exercises in the gym. As of writing, he is based in the state of Texas and is affiliated with the Northeast Texas Community College. In fact, he is the mind behind the college’s Live Like an Athlete program. Additionally, the reality TV star has written a book of his own titled ‘Glitches into Gold: Live like a Champion’ which was published in April 2018.

Where is Divya Anantharaman Now?

Like many other cast members of the TLC show, Divya Anantharaman has converted her “addiction” into a successful career path. The taxidermy enthusiast is presently the owner of Gotham Taxidermy, which provides some of the best services in New York City, New York. Her combination of scientific methods and artistic methods is one of the main reasons behind her success. Needless to say, Divya’s impeccably lifelike results never fail to amaze those who follow the taxidermist on social media.

Where is Sheyla Hershey Now?

Sheyla Hershey’s obsession with breast implants may have landed her a spot on the show, but it seems like her time after the series was far from easy. It has been reported that the reality TV star was involved in a car accident that led to ruptures in her implants. Due to the threat to her life from the sustained injuries, Sheyla’s implants, as well as some of her breast tissues, had to be apparently removed. Allegedly, Sheyla attempted suicide following the whole process and fell into a coma, much to the grief of her husband and children.

Where is Lacey Wildd Now?

We are moving on to another well-known cast member of the show, Paula Ann Simonds, AKA Lacey Wildd. Following her time on the show, Lacey has appeared in several reality shows and movies. The mother of six children eventually became a professional psychic in 2016 under the name of Ghostbusty. Her daughter, Tori, also appeared in an episode of ‘True Life,’ where she expressed her disagreement with the various enhancements surgeries undertaken by her mother.

Where is Karmello Montanah Now?

Since her time on the show, Karmello Montanah has seemingly let go of cosmetic injections. Presently, she is a proud businesswoman, given her role as the owner of GreenRoze. She also works as a songwriter, director, and designer, who has launched many songs over the years and is affiliated with UnitedMasters. She also maintains a strong bond with her son, who is now a teenager. The reality TV star is quite proud of her body and is never shy about showing it off.

Where is Asha Mandela Now?

Based in Clermont, Florida, Asha Mandela has continued to maintain her long and gorgeous locs, which measured 110 feet in August 2022. The reality TV star’s feat has allowed her to enter the Guinness World Records, an accomplishment she is pretty proud of, and she does not plan on cutting her hair in the near future. Asha often carries her hair in a sling so as not to drag them onto the ground. The real-life Rapunzel is presently happily married to Emmanuel Chege, who himself is a loc stylist and adores his wife’s hair.

Where are Amy and Becky Now?

Twins Amy and Becky, at present, as just as close as ever and have expanded their brand by quite a lot. The duo is known as the Glass Twins and has a shared Instagram account. They even started their YouTube channel in July 2020. In addition, the sisters as the minds behind GTE Agency, an experimental marketing company that provides unique and productive solutions to its various clients. When not working, the twins like to spend time in each other’s company as well as their loved ones and are living life to the fullest.

Where is Adam Guerra Now?

Adam Guerra, AKA Venus D-Lite, is a drag performer who continues to impersonate Madonna during his performances. Interestingly, the TLC series is not the only television experience that the entertainer has, given his participation in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 3. In August 2021, Adam publically revealed his status as HIV-positive. This was followed by his June 2022 revelation about being sexually assaulted by another popular drag performer though he has refused to reveal the name as of writing. Over the years, he has been an art of various projects, including his brief appearance in ‘Botched’ season 1 and his partnership with Toby Sheldon and Kitty Jay for a song titled “The Plastics.”

How Did Toby Sheldon Die?

On August 21, 2015, Tobias Strebel, AKA Toby Sheldon, was found dead in a room in Motel 6 in San Fernando Valley, California. The Justin Bieber impersonator had been reported missing on August 18, 2015, and there were many drugs found in the same room. It was later revealed that the reality TV star had passed away due to multiple drug intoxication, though the authorities stated that the overdose was likely accidental.

