Myth Busted: Friday the 13th is Not Inspired by a True Story

Grossing a box office success that even its director Sean S. Cunningham couldn’t have dreamt of, the 1980 slasher movie ‘Friday the 13th’ was exactly what lovers of the horror genre wanted. This film is the original in the vast franchise of 12 movies and plenty of other spinoffs. Introduced at a time when slasher as a sub-genre of horror movies was just getting recognized, it is about gory murders at a summer camp and the equally thrilling sequence of events behind it.

It follows two timelines, with the first being in 1958 when two summer camp counsellors were killed. Everyone for a while knew that the Crystal Lake area needed to be avoided, which basically screamed danger. Despite the warnings, the camp is reopened again around 20 years later, giving rise to a streak of many more gory murders, where counsellors seem to be the ideal victims. This film stars Betsy Palmer, Jeannine Taylor and Adrienne King, among many others. As is the case with most murderous movies, serial killing raises a lot of questions about the authenticity of the events portrayed in the movie. We’re here to help you find out if there’s any truth to this story.

Origins of Friday the 13th

No, ‘Friday the 13th’ is not based on a true story. The makers of the film have repeatedly clarified that there’s no real incident from which it takes inspiration. However, due to the success of the film, there are several theories about some real incidents which could have inspired this movie. Nevertheless, the true inspiration for the film has been attributed to the success of John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher film ‘Halloween,’ which sort of established the genre. The makers wanted to create something similar, just like everyone did at that point, and that worked as a major inspiration for the film, albeit with teams’ own creative twists with the help of writers Victor Miller and Ron Kurz.

For those who are wondering, a summer camp was chosen as an ideal setting for the grisly murders to ensure that the youngsters were away from adult help, making it easier for the killer to target them. This was also the basic idea that was taken from ‘Halloween.’ The need for a faceless killer was established very soon, and a lot of other ideas were explored based on the location and the kind of fear that can be instilled by basing the film in a summer camp. Miller admitted in an interview with Friday the 13th Films that the ending has been inspired by the 1976 film, ‘Carrie,’ primarily in terms of the shots and the jump scares.

The idea for the title of the movie itself came randomly to the director in a brainstorming session, and he started working on the ad campaign right after it. He admitted that he believes a poster of the movie should, in a way, tell the story. Interestingly, he never expected anything out of the film and just wanted to make something that people would enjoy and throw their popcorn around with dread. When the film received the kind of reception it did, Cunningham knew that his tactics and approach towards this film had been successful.

Cunningham feels that the ending and the mystery he was able to associate with the killer helped chalk out the path for multiple other sequels that could take the story forward. In terms of the inspiration for the character of Jason Voorhees in this movie and the franchise, who has become a Halloween favorite, writer Miller, in fact, just combined Josh and Ian, the names of his two sons, and another girl he knew, Van Vorhees, to create the name for the character that would go down in history. Moreover, the makers wanted to advertise the film as the scariest horror movie, which is why ‘Friday the 13th’ felt like a perfect fit, due to the mystery associated with this particular day and date, which was also the day in the film when the murders take place.

Apart from these inspirations, even if the makers have repeatedly denied these connections, one real story is very closely associated with the inspiration for this film, which is about a massacre in Finland in the 1960s. In this real-life incident, four teenagers decided to camp out near Lake Bodem one night. The next morning, only one of them, Nils Gustafsson, survived, while the others were stabbed to death. The real identity of the murderer still remains unclear, even if an old suspect confessed to have killed the kids before taking his own life in a nearby lake 12 years after the incident.

While incidents like these are eerily similar to the plot, the makers maintain that the script is entirely fictional. The director also feels the success of the film has been the result of sheer luck, since while making it, he and his team were just trying to stay employed and working on the movie till the time he could figure out how to make his 1987 movie, ‘Manny’s Orphans’ into a series. “It was really meant, in out minds, as just a filler.” This shows that while the plot for the slasher film is not based on a true story itself, a lot of elements, including luck, worked their way to create a phenomenal success that would later be adapted in many different ways.

Read More: All Friday the 13th Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best