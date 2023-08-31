Na Hyeong-Yoon: Where is the South Korean Veteran Now?

As a five-part documentary series living up to its title in nearly every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, as well as motivating. That’s because it revolves around a handful of international military veterans as they endeavor to participate in the 2022 Invictus Games in the sole hopes of overcoming their blocks/wounds/traumas. Amongst them was actually none other than former South Korean Army official Na Hyeong-Yoon — so if you just wish to learn more about him and his current standing, here’s what we know.

Who is Na Hyeong-Yoon?