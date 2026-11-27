Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives‘ dives deeper into the complex romances and shocking secrets that continue to unravel in the town of Maple Brook. If the many affairs of Margo Banks weren’t enough to stir trouble among a horde of characters, new love interests enter the mix to make things even more complicated. This includes the arrival of Nadia, the TV producer behind the reality series ‘Married Justice.’ She arrives in town with the apparent intention of turning Callie into a reality star. But soon, her true motives come to light, and it turns out that the reality series is something else entirely under the surface. She arrives in town with the plan of unraveling everyone’s secrets, but meets an unexpected hitch in the form of a romance with Callie. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nadia’s Sexuality Does Not Reflect the Actress’ Real-Life Romance

In ‘The Hunting Wives,’ every character stands on a different scale in the sexuality spectrum. Characters like Jed and Brad are on the heterosexual end, while the likes of Margo, Sophie, Callie, and Jonny stand somewhere in the middle. Nadia appears to be on the opposite end of the spectrum from Jed and is confirmed to be lesbian in a conversation with Callie. When she comes to Maple Brook, everyone interacts with her in a purely professional capacity, so not much is known about her personal life. One evening, she and Callie get real and vulnerable with each other, which is when Nadia reveals she has recently come out of a relationship with her toxic girlfriend. This revelation surprises Callie, who has been keeping her own bisexuality a secret. However, Margo claims to have clocked that about Nadia.

Nadia’s sexuality ends up playing a crucial role in the second half of the show when she starts an affair with Callie. Their conversations lead her towards some loose ends from Abby’s case, and eventually, she comes clean to Callie about what her show is really about. With that, she has a confidant with whom she discusses several unresolved aspects of the case and gains insight into the true nature of Margo and Sophie’s relationships. Eventually, she and Callie conclude that Margo is the real killer, which Nadia would have never found out if it weren’t for Callie sharing crucial information about her former lover. Still, things don’t turn out well for her in the end, though her relationship with Callie continues to play a major role in what becomes the setup for Season 3.

Nadia’s character is brought to life by Kim Matula, who is known for her work in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘UnReal,’ ‘LA to Vegas,’ ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ Over the years, she has portrayed a wide spectrum of characters, with differing sexualities and love interests. In her personal life, however, she has been going strong with her partner, Ben Goldberg, since 2012. Their family also includes their cats, Fievel, Weston, and Alister. They have also had Buffy and Indy, the latter of whom passed away in 2019. The couple spends their time traveling the world and spending quality time with their family and friends. Matula shares her love for Goldberg on social media, but she has not publicly discussed any prior romantic relationships. She has also not talked about any same-sex relationships, which means any further contemplation on it will be entirely speculative.

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