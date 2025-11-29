Do Nancy and Jonathan Break Up? Do Nancy and Steve Get Back Together?

With its fifth season, Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ closes the chapter of the supernatural war in the town of Hawkins. It started with the disappearance of Will Byers, but soon entangled other residents of the town. A lot of things have changed over the course of five seasons, but some things have remained the same, including the love triangle between Nancy, Jonathan and Steve. As the gang prepares for the final fight against Vecna, the trio has a lot to figure out among themselves, raising questions about who will end up with whom. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nancy and Jonathan’s Relationship is Going Through a Rough Patch

So much happens in the first four episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 that there is barely any time for anyone to discuss anything personal. For Nancy, especially, things take such a drastic turn that she has nothing else but her family’s well-being on her mind. In between this, it becomes clear that things are not what they used to be between them. This change began in the fourth season, when the Byers moved to California with Eleven, while the Wheelers were left behind in Hawkins. For a while, things seemed to have cooled down with no supernatural danger to worry about. At the same time, the long distance started to take a toll on Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship. The strain particularly formed after they made college plans, where Nancy believed that they would go to the same place and have a future together. However, Jonathan decided not to go to college. He planned to stay at home and provide for his family.

The problem is that he didn’t discuss it with Nancy, and she didn’t find out about it until much later. The discovery, however, caused distrust between them, which pushed them even further. To make matters worse, Jonathan being out of town led Nancy to spend more time with Steve, starting a flicker of thought about whether she still has feelings for him. When the chaos of the fourth season ends and Jonathan returns to Hawkins, it seems that he and Nancy might patch up and undo the damage the distance did to them. However, eighteen months later, we find Jonathan competing with Steve for Nancy’s attention, which proves that there are still some things left unsaid between them. While it remains to be seen what Nancy feels about the situation, it is clear that Jonathan wants to be all in. He secretly asks Murray to bring him a ring, with which he intends to propose to her. While Murray encourages her to seize the day, Jonathan isn’t yet sure about the timing, especially after Holly goes missing and Nancy’s parents end up in the hospital after being attacked by a Demogorgon. He might eventually find the opportunity to propose, but there is a good chance that Nancy might not say yes.

Steve’s Presence Further Complicates Jonathan and Nancy’s Relationship

Before Jonathan entered the picture, Nancy had been with Steve. Though they had their issues, things were going well between them. But then, Will disappeared, Upside Down came into the picture, and Nancy fell for Jonathan. While it broke Steve’s heart, it didn’t really do anything to dampen his feelings for her. In the third season, he thought he could have something with Robin, but she wasn’t interested in him. Moreover, Steve knew he had been lying to himself by thinking he’d moved on from Nancy. With no Jonathan in the fourth season, he and Nancy got closer, giving Steve hope that perhaps he could get her back after all. If he had any doubts about it, Eddie’s speech about how Nancy followed him into the Upside Down without any second thought eased his heart. Still, it didn’t change the fact that Nancy was still with Jonathan. Things haven’t changed in the fifth season either, but Steve continues to act in a way that he believes will paint him in a better light than Jonathan and impress Nancy.

Eventually, Jonathan calls him out on this, and though Steve doesn’t counter him, he does point out that Jonathan and Nancy’s relationship can only be fixed by them, and Jonathan knows that he is right. With the way things are going, it is fair to believe that a confrontation is going to happen between Jonathan and Nancy, and all the stuff that they’ve buried so far will come out. The proposal will most likely be the one to trigger this, and there is a chance that their relationship might not survive it. This, however, does not mean that Nancy will end up with Steve. When everything comes to an end and, by a miracle, everyone survives, Nancy might want to get out of Hawkins for good. She had already planned it when she and Jonathan planned to go to the same university. So, even if things don’t turn out well between them and they break up, she might want to stick to her plan anyway. All in all, the love triangle is supposed to break, but that doesn’t mean that Nancy will end up with Jonathan or Steve. In the end, they might all go their separate ways.

Read More: Why did Vecna Kidnap Will? Why did He Kidnap Holly and the Other Kids?