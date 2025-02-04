Nancy Tegeder: How Did She Die? What Happened to Her?

In the mid-1990s, while investigating the 1971 death of Matthew Golder, the police in DeKalb County, Georgia, uncovered additional information. They also reopened the investigation into the death of Nancy Tegeder, who had died in September of that same year. Nancy was the first wife of Jan Sandlin, the man being investigated and eventually convicted for the murder of the 4-month-old. Paramount+’s ‘Burden of Guilt’ provides valuable insights into the crime and explores the circumstances surrounding Nancy’s death and why it was reinvestigated.

Nancy Tegeder Was Pregnant at the Time of Her Death

Nancy Tegeder had settled in Doraville, Georgia, after marrying Jan Barry Sandlin. The couple had a son, Jason Tegeder, and seemed to be living a comfortable life. Nancy worked as a dry cleaner clerk, managing well for herself and her family. She adored her son and was deeply in love with her husband. She stayed close to her family and felt secure and content in her community, believing she had everything she wanted. Given this stability, the events that unfolded were deeply puzzling to many.

On September 9, 1971, Nancy’s family discovered her wrapped in a sheet, with a gunshot wound to her stomach. The bullet had ricocheted off one of her ribs and pierced her heart. The autopsy report indicated that she died almost immediately after the injury, experiencing little suffering. Nearby, the police found a note, allegedly written by Nancy, in which she explained her reasons for taking her own life. What shocked both her family and the police was the revelation that she was pregnant at the time. The detectives involved in the case noted that they had never encountered a situation where a woman shot herself in the stomach while pregnant. Despite the surprising circumstances, with the note as the only evidence and no signs of foul play, her death was officially ruled a suicide.

Nancy Tegeder’s Death Was Reinvestigated Decades Later

During the investigation into Matthew Golder’s death, authorities also found Nancy Tegeder’s death to be suspicious. They sought the approval of her son, Jason Tegeder, who, despite his family’s objections, pushed for a fresh look into the case. The latter claimed that the night his mother died, she was supposed to meet with Jan Sandlin. He suggested that their relationship had been strained, and Jan wanted to separate and start anew. However, Nancy hoped to salvage their marriage. Several of her friends also alleged that Jan had subjected her to domestic abuse, and some speculated that he may have been responsible for her death.

One of the aspects that raised suspicion for the police was the way Nancy had passed away. The gun, which had caused her death, was found outside the sheet she had been wrapped in. Given that she had died within minutes of the injury, it seemed unlikely that she could have shot herself and then neatly tucked her hands into the sheet. Tracy’s mother, Kathie Almon, had alleged that Nancy was pregnant with another man’s child, which led police to question Jan’s motives. However, no evidence was found to support these claims, and Jan was never charged in connection with her death. The case still remains ruled as a suicide.

