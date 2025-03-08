Is Natalie Suleman Married? Who is Her Ex-Husband?

Lifetime’s ‘I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story’ portrays the real-life journey of Natalie Suleman, a single mother of six who made headlines after giving birth to octuplets in 2009. What she hadn’t anticipated was the intense judgment and backlash she would face for her decision. The identity of the children’s father and Natalie’s personal relationships became major points of public scrutiny. Although she has rarely addressed these topics, speculation surrounding them has persisted over the years.

Natalie Suleman Opened Up About Being Celibate For 25 Years

When Natalie Suleman’s children were born, one of the most frequently asked questions was about their father. At the time, her family revealed that all of her children—both the six she had before and the eight born in January 2009—were allegedly fathered by a man named David Solomon, whom she had briefly dated. She specifically mentioned that while he had hoped for a deeper relationship, she had always been clear that her only intention was for him to be the biological father of her children. They underwent the IVF process together, freezing embryos that were later used for all of her pregnancies.

In a recent interview, Natalie shared more details about her past relationships, stating that she has only been in one relationship over the years and was always honest with her then-partner. She described him as a “nice, funny, great guy” who tried to support her, but ultimately, things did not work out. She also clarified that her first six children were conceived with the help of a “platonic friend donor,” while the octuplets were born using a “frozen anonymous donor.” Opening up about her dating life, she revealed that she has been celibate for the past 25 years and identifies as a “romantic asexual person.” She emphasized that this is simply who she is and that it will never change.

Natalie Suleman’s Ex-Husband Spoke Kindly of Her to the Media

Natalie Suleman was previously married to a man named Marcos Gutierrez. They tied the knot on December 25, 1996, and remained together until 2000. Reflecting on their relationship, she explained that the marriage was only on paper and was mainly an attempt to fulfill her family’s expectations. Her parents wanted her to have children in a traditional way, but when that didn’t align with who she was, she eventually told her father the truth. The couple separated in 2000, filed for divorce in 2006, and officially finalized it on January 25, 2008.

Marcos spoke to the media for the first time in 2009, confirming that while Natalie was his ex-wife, he was not the father of her children. He expressed his well wishes for her, describing her as a kind and good person. At the time, he acknowledged the challenges she would face and advised her to be open to the help she would need. In the years since then, Marcos has maintained a low profile and has not made any further public statements.

