Natasha Behnam: The Girls on the Bus Star is Proud of Her Persian Heritage

Natasha Behnam, known for her role as Lola in the HBO Max show ‘The Girls on the Bus,’ has garnered a dedicated fan base as a favorite actress. Beyond her on-screen performances, she is a versatile talent, excelling as a bilingual actress, comedian, and writer. With her multifaceted skills, she has captivated audiences with her performances and comedic timing. Delving deeper into her background reveals a talented individual who brings a unique flair to her craft, captivating viewers with her charisma and talent.

Natasha Behnam Has Iranian Roots

Natasha Behnam has a rich background that shapes her multifaceted talents as an actress, comedian, and writer. She was born in August 1996 in Orange County, California, but hails from a family with Iranian roots. Following the Iranian revolution, her family immigrated to the USA. Her parents, Ozzie Fazaeli and Ramin Behnam, provided a nurturing environment for Natasha and her sister Nikki Behnam. Her journey into the world of entertainment began at a young age when she discovered her passion for acting. At just eight years old, she landed a small role in a local play, foreshadowing her future career path.

Growing up, Natasha witnessed her mother’s work in real estate, while her father served as the vice president and branch manager at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, instilling in her a strong work ethic and ambition. Educationally, she attended Trabuco Hills High School in her hometown before pursuing higher education at Loyola Marymount University. At LMU, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Film Production and Theater Arts, laying the foundation for her career in the entertainment industry. In 2018, she also worked as a shift manager at the Loft, LMU’s craft beer and wine bar. During her freshman year, she scored her first acting job in a non-union, independently produced TV pilot, showcasing her determination and willingness to pursue her dreams despite challenges.

Reflecting on her early experiences in the industry, Natasha fondly recalls moments of feeling overwhelmed yet exhilarated, embracing the uncertainty and excitement of pursuing her passion. Despite setbacks, such as losing money on projects and facing vocal limitations, she remained undeterred, fueled by her love for acting and storytelling. In addition to her academic pursuits, she honed her craft through classes at multiple acting studios and engaged in diverse interests, including yoga, meditation, and dance. Fluent in Farsi, English, and Spanish, with a basic knowledge of German and French, she embodies cultural diversity and linguistic versatility, enriching her performances with authenticity.

In her downtime, Natasha finds joy in dancing and participates in activities at Playground LA, a renowned dance studio. Beyond her career achievements, she is deeply committed to social causes close to her heart. She actively supports initiatives promoting body positivity, the Black Lives Matter movement, and immigrant and refugee rights. Notably, she collaborates with the South LA Cafe, contributing to efforts to provide free groceries to underserved communities in South Central LA. Moreover, she mentors DreamKit, an app empowering young adults experiencing homelessness by fostering emotional, professional, and social stability through virtual resources. Her involvement reflects her dedication to positively impacting marginalized communities and fostering resilience among youth facing adversity.

Natasha Behnam is also a Director and Producer

Natasha Behnam’s career is a tapestry of diverse roles and talents, showcasing her versatility as an actress, writer, director, and producer. Her journey began with her first TV job in the CBS pilot, ‘Arranged.’ Remarkably, she booked this role during the week of her college graduation, shooting up until just four hours before the ceremony—an auspicious start to her career. Her credits span across various mediums, including television, film, and theater. Notably, she has appeared in shows such as ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,’ and ‘American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules,’ demonstrating her range as an actress. Her portrayal of characters like Suze in ‘Mayans M.C.’ and Michelle in ‘American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules showcases her ability to embody diverse roles with authenticity and depth.

In addition to her acting endeavors, she has ventured into writing, directing, and producing. She has contributed her talents to projects such as ‘Searching for Josh Brolin in the Apocalypse,’ where she served as both a writer and actress, showcasing her creative prowess behind the camera as well. Her work on ‘Blake & Emily Get Famous’ as a writer, director, and producer exemplifies her multifaceted skill set and commitment to storytelling. Her passion for filmmaking extends beyond traditional roles, as evidenced by her contributions as a cinematographer, editor, and casting director.

From her work on ‘School Code’ as a comedian to her involvement in projects like ‘One Hot Day’ and ‘Act One’ as a Second Assistant Director and Editor, respectively, her behind-the-scenes contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry. Furthermore, her dedication to her craft is evident in her involvement in various projects across different genres and platforms. Whether she’s working on short films like ‘Jail Bird’ and ‘Desperado,’ or TV series such as ‘Wrinkles…’ and ‘Other Unfortunate Defects,’ Natasha consistently delivers compelling performances and contributes to the success of each project.

