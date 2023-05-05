Nature’s Wild Berry Shark Tank Update: Where Is Nature’s Wild Berry Now?

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14 episode 18 witnesses entrepreneurs Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni introduce their company Nature’s Wild Berry, in hopes of a life-changing investment from the Sharks. Hank and Juliano claimed that nature has an answer for everything, and the berries they sell are a superfruit that can turn any sour, tangy, or bitter dish sweet without the harmful effects of sugar. Naturally, the interesting and useful product piqued our interest, and we decided to jump in and find out everything we can about the company!

Nature’s Wild Berry: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Readers will be interested to know that Hank Watt had proper entrepreneurial experience before starting Nature’s Wild Berry. He pursued a course in Finance from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University before starting his professional career as a Manager with The Mobile Solution. In 2006, he became a District Manager for Wireless 4 U before establishing his first company, MobileCom LLC, alongside Dave Hobrath and Sam Grooms.

Hank even worked at MobileCom as the Director of Recruiting and Training till July 2008 but left once the company was sold. In the following month, Hank joined Benderspink as an Assistant, but by 2013, he was offered the position of Manager at Wireless Lifestyle. Subsequently, in 2015, he became a Brand Ambassador for Tesloop before co-establishing Natures Wild Berry alongside Juliano Bonanni in 2016. On the other hand, Juliano Bonanni prefers to keep his professional journey under wraps, although we do know that he was the one who initially introduced Hank to the “Miracle Berries.”

Interestingly, Juliano introduced the berries to Hank at a time when the latter was trying to lose weight. Thus, Hank decided to put the berries to the test by using them to make a healthy but bitter juice, which was supposed to help him in his journey toward weight loss. Since sugar is a complete no-no, Hank had to drink the juice in its bitter form for it to work. However, the berries changed the game as they allowed him to flavor the concoction without being concerned about the harmful effects of sugar.

Subsequently, the entrepreneur realized he had lost over 80 pounds in a year and a half while using the berries exclusively. That was when he understood their appeal and was confident it would do well in the US. The “Miracle Berries” are actually Ledidi Berries, which originate from West Africa. Moreover, each berry contains a glycoprotein called miraculin which reacts with the taste buds to make anything taste sweet. On top of it, while the berries aren’t harmful like other traditional sweeteners, the effect lasts for around 30 minutes.

They can be used for several purposes, including helping people regain their taste after severe cancer treatment and offering diabetes patients a natural sweetener without any harmful effects. Besides, they are also helpful for people following a keto diet, vegans, and consumers who are concerned about the products they put inside their bodies. Although the berries are native to West Africa, Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni mentioned that their entire operation is based in the US.

They use a sustainable method to grow the product on an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified, and allergen-free farm outside Miami before deseeding the berries, halving them, and freeze-drying them for better preservation. On top of it, the entrepreneurs also insisted that their product is 100% organic, non-GMO, and Kosher.

Where Is Nature’s Wild Berry Now?

Although Juliano introduced Hank to “Miracle Berries” in 2013, it took them a few years to develop a proper manufacturing process and business plan for the launch. However, Nature’s Wild Berry gained popularity immediately after its release in 2016, and Hank’s prior experience with entrepreneurship helped the company reach new heights with each passing day. Hence, the company did not take long to multiply its consumer base, and the products were made available on Amazon for easier distribution.

People currently interested in getting their hands on a Nature’s Wild Berry product can purchase them off the official website or the online retail giant Amazon. A 50-serving bag will set one back by $24.99, while a traveling jar with 25 to 30 servings costs $27.99 USD. On the other hand, people looking for berries in a processed form can purchase a pack of 10 gummy bears for $16.99. It is genuinely inspiring to witness Hank and Juliano’s tremendous growth, and we would like to wish them the best in all their future endeavors.

Read More: Dapper Boi Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?