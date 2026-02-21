Neighbors Episode 2: Where Are They Now?

HBO’s ‘Neighbors’ delves into some of the most absurd and dramatic residential conflicts from across the US. The documentary series features a diverse group of larger-than-life individuals as they navigate their grievances through the legal system, mostly after private negotiations and community discussions have failed. Therefore, of course, its episode 2, appropriately titled ‘The Farm,’ is no different, especially with it revolving around Darrell Blasius, Trever Yeakley, Marice Johnson, and Jean Galliano.

Darrell Blasius is Enjoying Retirement Alongside His Husband

A native of Kokomo, Indiana, Darrell Myers Blasius is extremely proud of his small town and the rural community he has been surrounded by for almost his entire 71 years of existence. From what we can tell, he graduated from Haworth High School in 1971 before enlisting in the army at age 18 to serve on the front lines, meaning he is a likely decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He was reportedly active for a few years but then decided to shift gears by returning to the civilian world for a steady life, following which he joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

It appears as if Darrell served as a Millwright at FCA for most of his professional career, possibly retiring in his early 60s to embrace quiet days alongside the love of his life, Bruce Blasius. They had tied the knot on June 27, 2014, after spending years building a foundation full of honesty, joy, as well as trust, which included them living together and being philanthropists. In fact, their home was known as the We Care Christmas Tree House, with them lavishly decorating it every holiday season before opening it to the public to tour while accepting donations. The couple essentially made the most of their love for Christmas by raising money for the We Care foundation, which donates to a myriad of local charities each year.

Darrell and Bruce then even got to decorate the 3rd floor of the Seiberling Mansion for the holiday season in 2016, which is around the time they bought their retirement home in a rural, suburban area. They had no idea they would eventually have trouble with a neighbor, but they came out on top, so they now seem to be enjoying their massive yard, pool, and peace to the best of their abilities. We should mention that the couple still loves going all out for the holidays, but they now seemingly just do it for themselves, if not hired to do Showhomes as professional Designers. On a more personal note, they are proud dog dads to a rescue named Prince. They had another rescue named Pretty Lady, but she sadly had to be put down in 2020.

Trever Yeakley is Seemingly Still Pursuing His Dreams of Building a Homestead

Trever Yeakley is also a native of Kokomo, Indiana, having primarily been raised by his loving grandmother Judith Sciaraffa in her rural, suburban home just on the outskirts of the city. As per his own account in the original, he initially pursued a rather traditional path upon graduating from Northwestern Senior High School, but things changed over time as he felt stagnant. Therefore, he claimed that since his girlfriend at the time was making a living as an OnlyFans creator, he stepped into that world of adult entertainment too. He admittedly enjoyed how freeing as well as lucrative it was, but he soon realized he wanted more and eventually found himself back at his grandmother’s place, yet this time with his forever partner, Autumn Yeakley.

It was reportedly in the early 2020s that Trever realized he could be more self-sustaining and build a homestead on the yard of the property he has called home almost his entire life. However, his version also involved farm animals like chickens, pigs, roosters, rabbits, turkeys, and more, which quickly proved to be an issue for neighbors owing to the aesthetics, noise, as well as smell. He tried to obtain a special exemption for it from the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals, but it was denied in September 2024, with the direct order that he must remove the animals.

Trever failed to comply with the original verdict by January 2025, so the Board itself filed a civil lawsuit against him and his grandmother, alleging the animals were in violation of the zoning ordinance. Since then, it appears he has rehoused most of the animals to avoid further legal trouble, yet he seemingly maintains his dream of becoming a homesteader to provide for his growing family. The travel enthusiast, truck lover, and blue-collar laborer welcomed his first child into the world in late 2024, so his priority today is to find a balance between his personal and professional experiences.

Marice Johnson is an Entrepreneur Who Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Today

As per Marice’s own account in the episode, he grew up in the projects with 3 brothers and has faced many dark times over the years, so buying a home was a dream come true for him. He revealed that he had been expelled from middle school as well as high school before finding himself in prison for a short while, so it took him a lot of hard work to turn over a new leaf. He indicated there were also times when he didn’t see light at the end of the tunnel, as all his brothers also allegedly spent time in prison at some point, but he eventually found his calling in his family and the world of business.

Marice tied the knot with the love of his life, Amala Johnson, with whom he welcomed an adorable little girl in the late 2010s, right around the time the couple bought their first home. Their residential property near the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, cost them close to a quarter of a million dollars at the time, but it has since appreciated quite a bit in value. Therefore, today, it appears as if he is living his dream life in his dream home — juggling quality family time with his wife, daughter, and brothers and his streetwear apparel business.

Jean Galliano is Dedicated to Blending Her Passion for Spirituality With Her Love for Films

Jean Galliano was in her early 20s when a near-death experience turned her entire world upside down, driving her to realize that she needed to spread the message of God in a creative manner. She claims she was inspired to write the story she had received while unconscious after her near-death experience, which became the screenplay of ‘Desposyni,’ for which she has earned numerous awards. She has reportedly even garnered significant recognition for her ‘Taboo Candy’ screenplay, resulting in a lot of opportunities opening up for her in the industry.

It appears as if Jean has been producing screenplays since 2000, but her career really started picking up in 2020, when she co-founded an independent studio, BrightStag Films. Since then, she has served as a Script Editor on the 2022 film ‘The Lost Girls,’ honed her storytelling skills across various art forms, and penned another screenplay, ‘Legends of the Lord: The Missing 18 Years.’ So, today, apart from still serving as a Screenwriter, she is actively seeking funding opportunities and co-production partners for a variety of projects, at the forefront of which is ”Legends of the Lord: The Missing 18 Years.’ Coming to her personal standing, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania resident is a proud mother, grandmother, music enthusiast, as well as a cat lover. However, she took her desire to care for the felines to such an extent that it led to a neighbor dispute and then a legal case, which she lost through a ‘Judy Justice’ verdict in 2025.

Read More: Neighbors Episode 1: Where Are They Now?