Neighbors Episode 3: Where Are They Now?

Helmed by Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, HBO’s ‘Neighbors’ is a documentary series revolving around some of the most absurd residential conflicts among individuals living in close proximity. Each episode dives into a new set of dramatic and outrageous dissents, with the people involved themselves coming forward to share their grievances and efforts toward resolution. Therefore, its third installment, appropriately titled ‘Patch of Grass,’ is absolutely no different, featuring Victoria Pierce Rohn, Melissa Lovasco, and Johnny Rayola II.

Victoria Rohn Has Been Involved in a Few Legal Matters Over the Years

A proud native of West Palm Beach, Florida, Victoria Rohn has taken pride in being a working woman, having had an incredibly successful career in Finance as a Stockbroker and Trader. According to records, she was once happily married to a man named Charles Rohn, with whom she welcomed an adorable set of fraternal twins — Alexandra and Jack Rohn — on April 28, 2006. They were sadly born premature and had weight issues, which resulted in them suffering some injuries before Jack also had seizures that caused brain hemorrhages and thus developmental delays.

As the years passed, Victoria evolved into a divorced, single mother trying her best to raise her twins to be as independent as possible, including ensuring they received a proper education. She initially enrolled them in public schools, but eventually invested in private education due to fears that they wouldn’t receive proper care and support, and that they would be bullied by their peers in the former. Her worries allegedly stemmed from experience, which is why she had even sued the Palm Beach County School Board in the early 2010s, but her case was dismissed by the District Court.

Victoria subsequently decided to learn the law, received a scholarship to attend a Paralegal Program, and then re-enrolled at Palm Beach State College to earn her Bachelor’s degree in 2023. Since then, she has evolved into a Freelance Trial Assistant and a Freelance Paralegal in the local area, but she hopes to one day move forward and join a law firm to represent them in the same fields. It’s imperative to note that she has been involved in two additional legal cases in the past few years: one she lost against her neighbor regarding property lines, and another is ongoing in federal court. She sued Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. in October 2025, claiming they are threatening foreclosure despite years of on-time payments on her home loan, and they plan to defend the case at a trial set for January 2027.

Melissa Lovasco is an Entrepreneur Turned Notary Public Who Leads a Quiet Life Today

With a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Salem State University (class of 1994), Melissa Lovasco kick-started her career in the corporate world before deciding to focus on her passions instead. She served as an Assistant at HC Wainwright from 1992 to 1994 and served as a Marketing Director at Cabot Company Inc from 1993 to 1995, after which she chose to spread her wings into a different direction. The then-New England resident evolved into the President-CEO of Jumper Classic, an annual premier international equestrian show-jumping competition wherein riders competed for over $200,000 in prize money.

Melissa not only helmed Jumper Classic but also helped transform it into an almost Olympic-caliber event by securing international sponsors and some of the most recognized equestrian athletes. She represented the competition for nearly two decades, only parting ways with it in July 2014 as she essentially retired and relocated to West Palm Beach, Florida, for a much quieter life. However, despite continuing to operate her consultancy firm, MLL Management (established in 1999), she still felt as if something was missing in her life, so she chose to return to full-time work as the President of Palm Beach Notaries in 2016. Since then, she has been offering mobile notary services across Palm Beach, Broward, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties, all while keeping her personal life well out of the limelight.

Johnny Rayola Continues to Surveil His Neighborhood in What He Believes Are Efforts Towards Safety

Johnny Rayola has always been a fan of documentation, photography, and videography. In fact, as per his own account in the aforementioned original, the former Letter Carrier at the United States Postal Service has been keeping a detailed record of his life for nearly two decades. Whether it be the first time he found two yolks in an egg, his attendance at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ wherever it was filmed in Florida, or the random animals he has come across, he has captured it all. Therefore, when Johnny admittedly came to believe that his neighbors were allegedly either engaged in illegal activities or threatening him/the community in some way, he started filming them too.

He has since captured several of his neighbors’ comings and goings before uploading them to his social media accounts, resulting in more than a handful of legal cases against him. According to the show, one of his neighbors, a Vietnam War Veteran named Andres Ortiz, alone has filed 6 harassment/stalking cases against him over the years, but they have all been dismissed. So, the Palm Bay, Florida, resident continues to make efforts to record everything, believing he is protecting himself and his community. Most recently, in late 2025, he claimed that his neighbors have been leading double lives as they have allegedly been trafficking drugs, stealing identities, and committing mail fraud, as seen above.

