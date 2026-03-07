Neighbors Episode 4: Where Are They Now?

Directed by Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, HBO’s ‘Neighbors’ is a documentary series living up to its title by navigating some of the most complex relationships across the nation. It follows a diverse range of strong-minded characters as they air their absurd, dramatic grievances against individuals they share a property line or a residential area with. Therefore, of course, its episode 4 ‘White Privilege Card’ is absolutely no different, featuring Earl Jeffrey “Jeff” Wentworth, Alexandra “Alexa” Person, Steven “Zot” Unverzant, and Joanne Webb.

Jeff Wentworth is a Proud Judge in the Justice Court

Earl Jeffrey “Jeff” Wentworth was reportedly just a young boy growing up in San Antonio, Texas, when he first realized he had an interest in the world of justice, which only grew as the years passed. Therefore, upon graduating from Alamo Heights High School in 1958 and earning a Bachelor’s degree in English from Texas A&M University in 1962, he enrolled in law school. It was in 1968 that he began attending Texas Tech University, where he proved his mettle through various associations and societies before securing his Juris Doctorate in 1972.

Jeff subsequently kick-started his career by working in small law firms, following which he steadily climbed the ladder and became the County Commissioner of Bexar County in 1977. He served in this capacity for over 5 years before launching a legislative political career that culminated in his election to the Texas House of Representatives as a Republican in 1988. He initially represented District 123, but it changed to District 26 almost as soon as he evolved into a Senator in January 1993.

However, from early 1997 until the end of his Senate career in 2013, Jeff represented District 25 in the upper legislative chamber. Instead of stepping away and retiring at age 73, though, he then began a new chapter of his service career by establishing himself as a Judge in Precinct 3 Justice Court, Bexar County. From what we can tell, the now 86-year-old husband, father, and grandfather continues to hold the position since his license is valid, but he stopped being on active duty around 2023.

Alexa Person is a Self-Proclaimed Alchemist and Published Author

Although a proud Texas as well as 7th-generation rancher, Alexandra “Alexa” Person has admitted that she knew from an early age she was different from her family and peers. According to her accounts, she had started communicating with intergalactic figures by the time she started school, which she claims made her realize she was a multidimensional being, too. She has long asserted she initially felt abandoned by her “star family,” but ultimately came to believe she was put on Earth in a “skin suit” for some creative, energetic purpose.

Alexa thus earned a Bachelor’s degree in Art History from Southern Methodist University before kick-starting her career as an advisor, artist, philanthropist, as well as producer. According to records, she was an Executive Producer of the 2011 film ‘A Schizophrenic Love Story’ and has long been committed to expanding the reach and significance of good art. The now San Antonio resident has also served on the Board of Directors & Special Committees in Texas since 1999.

Today, though, Alexa’s focus is on expanding her reach as an author, public speaker, lightworker, and self-proclaimed alchemist, all the while doing her best to protect her energy. She published ‘The Zero Point: The True Story of A Woman’s Cosmic Journey with Star Beings’ in 2017 and ‘The Zero Point: Ahy and the Divine Matrix’ in 2018. Since then, she has spoken at several conferences across the nation, relaunched her YouTube Channel, as well as expanded on what she believes her “mission” is: to help other “starseeds” remember who they are through light and energy work.

Steven “Zot” Unverzant and Joanne Webb Prefer to Keep the Details of Their Private Lives Out of the Spotlight

Neighbors Steven “Zot” Unverzant and Joanne Webb have had their fair share of differences over the years after their close friendship soured over some allegedly distasteful remarks. However, the Nashville, Tennessee, residents remain quite similar in the sense that they have long preferred to keep their personal lives well away from the limelight for privacy reasons. Thus, all we know for certain about their individual standing today is that while the former continues to run his RedZot YouTube channel and moderate the My Neighbor Karen discord, the latter is simply focused on her family as well as her beloved flower garden.

In a professional sense, it appears as if Steven is an employee at Dell Technologies today, whereas the former is a retired Collections Specialist at the Buffaloe & Associates law firm. The former has tried to resolve the issues with his neighbors, as per the show, but she has shut down all efforts owing to how much she has been hurt by him and humiliated over his social media posts. Thus, she asserted in the series that all she wants to do now is be cautious about her health after having open heart surgery stemming from stress, care for her beautiful flowers, and enjoy quality time with her husband Jack, their kids, as well as their grandkids.

Read More: Neighbors Episode 3: Where Are They Now?