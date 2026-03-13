Neighbors Episode 5: Where Are They Now?

Helmed by Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, HBO’s ‘Neighbors’ chronicles some of the most absurd, complex, dramatic, as well as outrageous residential conflicts from across the nation. Each episode of the documentary series features a unique set of individuals as they navigate their interpersonal grievances through either the legal system or social media platforms. Therefore, of course, its episode 5, appropriately titled ‘Halloween Competition,’ is no different, especially with it following Linda Crosnoe, Robin Kelly, Nelson Santos, and Otis Alston.

Linda Crosnoe Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Today

Although not much regarding Linda Crosnoe’s background or early years is publicly available as of writing, we do know she is a retired Major who has long been based out of Simi Valley, California. Unfortunately, over the past 7 or 8 years, she claims she has been unable to enjoy what she hoped would be a peaceful late stage due to a seemingly perpetual feud with her next-door neighbor. The issues between them reportedly started over a high fence, which soon evolved into severe allegations of small-time theft, invasion of privacy, stalking, as well as much more.

In the end, owing to photographic and video surveillance evidence of her disturbing her neighbor’s private property, a restraining order against Linda was issued in late 2024/early 2025. Since then, it appears as if she has chosen to lead a quiet life well away from the limelight, focusing on her friendships, close connection with her sister, and alleged tenant issues. As per her own account in the show, she was heartbroken after the restraining order was granted, as she had never even received a parking ticket before, so she seems determined to follow it.

Robin Kelly is Thriving as a Content Creator Today

It was back when Robin Kelly was just a young girl that she developed a passion for entertainment, driving her to build a life for herself in Los Angeles, California, almost as soon as she was able. She started out as a professional wrestler before getting involved in the adult industry as a stripper and model, but everything turned upside down for her when she was arrested in 2001. She was apprehended on charges of extortion, stalking, and witness intimidation in connection with a romantic relationship gone wrong, for which she was later convicted.

Robin spent over 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation before regaining her computer/internet privileges in 2007, shortly following which she decided to evolve into a content creator. She has since been actively posting on YouTube, with her videos including everything from cosplays to exercises, family vlogs to food blogging, and adult content to rants about her issues with neighbor Linda Cronsoe. In fact, her channel, appropriately named Miss Ruby Tuesday, currently has almost 1,500 videos with a total of nearly 48k subscribers and more than 28.5 million views.

We should also mention that Robin has at least three blogs as of writing: one wherein she shares personal updates, one about her criminal case, and one focused on her side career/hustle. They are named Miss Ruby Tuesday, The Politics Of Jim Day, and Hair By Miss Ruby Tuesday, respectively, with the latter indicating she has been a professional hairstylist for over four decades. The Simi Valley resident, mother, grandmother, dog mom, and fitness enthusiast is truly enjoying her standing as a content creator and hair care professional, which is all that matters in the long run.

Nelson Santos is a Dedicated Family Man

A proud native of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Nelson Santos has always had a passion for the holidays and gone all out for decorating, especially for Halloween, to let his creativity shine. However, 2024 was a particularly tough year for him as he not only lost the local competition to his neighbor, Otis Alston, but had also been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault months prior. The then 42-year-old was arrested on June 17, after authorities responded to a road rage incident near the intersection of Washington Street and New Street shortly before 10 pm.

According to records, when a Tesla failed to overtake a vehicle with two individuals, it continued to follow them until they pulled over. As per witnesses, the driver of the Tesla then got out, brandishing a handgun, following which he fired two rounds into the other vehicle as it attempted to drive away. The bullets hit the rear windshield and rear bumper, but the entire situation was scary, and Nelson was arrested after being identified by the victims. Since then, from what we can tell, he has preferred to lead a quiet life well away from the limelight, focusing on his career as a Supervisor and Repairman at Jiffy Lube as well as his personal life. He lives alongside his girlfriend and his 3 children, who are the light of his life.

Otis Alston Has Found a Balance Between Being a Creative Entrepreneur and a Family Man

While Otis Alston admittedly did not have much growing up, he made the most of every opportunity presented to him and managed to enroll at Rutgers University in 1998. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2003, following which he launched a career in the entertainment industry by establishing a full-service management-production company, Xequtive Board Music Group. Even now, almost 23 years later, he serves as the proud Owner and Partner of this business, enabling him to happily be involved in the industry he has always been incredibly passionate about.

On a personal level, Otis is a happily married father of two, with his wife, son, and daughter as his biggest sources of inspiration. They are the ones who keep him going during dark times, with his son in particular being a guiding light for him, as they are almost exactly the same. In fact, Otis admitted in the aforementioned original that his son is almost like a mix of his advisor, assistant, and sounding board because his ideas always pan out when executed, especially when it comes to Halloween decorations. The family of 4 has essentially been thriving over the past few years, and we wish them nothing but the best moving forward.

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