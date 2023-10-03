Netflix Reportedly Taking Pitches for Live-Action Demon Slayer Adaptation

Netflix is considering pitches for the live-action adaptation of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,’ a manga series, which serves as the source material of the eponymous anime series, by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is yet to be confirmed whether the streaming giant is developing a series or film. The manga series and anime, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who sets out to become a Demon Slayer when his family gets slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

The development of the project must have resumed after the conclusion of the WGA strike. The streaming giant must be expecting to repeat the success of its recently released series ‘One Piece,’ a live-action adaptation of the eponymous manga series by Eiichiro Oda. The show was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. ‘One Piece,’ in its debut weekend, reached #1 in 86 countries, surpassing the records set by ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Wednesday,’ which explains why Netflix is committed to developing another live-action adaptation of a manga series.

The anime premiered on April 6, 2019, on Tokyo MX. After the conclusion of the first season’s broadcast, the series was moved to Fuji TV, which aired two more seasons of the same. The third season, titled ‘Swordsmith Village Arc,’ premiered on April 9, 2023, and concluded its 11-episode run on June 18, 2023. The series is available to stream on Netflix in four seasons since the sophomore round is divided into two seasons by the streaming platform.

In addition to the anime series, the franchise also includes a sequel movie titled ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train,’ directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The film is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime. The film was followed by a second movie, titled ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village,’ also directed by Sotozaki. It is a direct sequel to the second installment of the anime.

The upcoming Netflix project can be a live-action remake of the first season of the anime series. Like Eiichiro Oda collaborated with Netflix for the live-action adaptation of ‘One Piece,’ we can expect Koyoharu Gotouge to be involved in the ‘Demon Slayer’ project. Netflix’s commitment to developing manga adaptations led to the creation of the 2017 film ‘Death Note,’ directed by Adam Wingard, and the 2021 series ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ developed by Christopher Yost.

