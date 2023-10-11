Netflix’s Once Upon a Star Shooting Locations

With Nonzee Nimibutr at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Once Upon a Star’ is a Thai biographical drama film that revolves around the passionate members of a traveling pharma-cinema troupe who traverse across the country in their van in order to entertain different people and spread the joy of cinema through live-dubbing several movies. While the group is on the road chasing the dream of becoming popular, they face and overcome various difficulties, hurdles, and deceits.

Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented Thai actors, including Sukollawat Kanaros, Nuengthida Sophon, Jirayu La-ongmanee, Samart Payakaroon, Nat Sakdatorn, and Sornchai Chatwiriyachai, the period drama movie unfolds across Thailand as the main characters travel through some tough terrains in order to do what they love — live-dubbing movies. Given the use of such interesting locations, the audience is bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Once Upon a Star.’ If you happen to be wondering the same, we have got you covered!

‘Once Upon a Star’ was filmed in its entirety in Thailand, especially in and around Pattaya and seemingly in Bangkok. Principal photography for the drama film seemingly commenced in the summer of 2022 and reportedly wrapped up in a couple of months or so, in late October of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us traverse through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix movie!

Pattaya, Thailand

Reports suggest that a majority of ‘Once Upon a Star’ was lensed in the city of Pattaya and other surrounding areas. Situated on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand and 62 miles southeast of Bangkok, Pattaya’s vast and diverse landscape was utilized as a prominent production location by the cast and crew of the biopic. The production team strayed away from the modern cityscapes, including tall and advanced buildings, and seemingly set up camp on the outskirts of Pattaya in forests and mountainous regions, which is greener and more peaceful.

While most of the exterior portions of ‘Once Upon a Star’ were taped on location in and around Pattaya, some important interior sequences were supposedly recorded on a sound stage of one of the film studios. Besides the historical drama film, Pattaya has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Last Life in the Universe,’ ‘Simon,’ ‘Pattaya,’ and ‘Till We Meet Again.’

Bangkok, Thailand

Additional portions of ‘Once Upon a Star’ were also possibly taped in the capital of Thailand — Bangkok. The vastness and versatility of the city are seemingly captured and featured in various scenes throughout the film. The director and his team supposedly kicked off the production of the film in the capital by redecorating a few streets across Bangkok to fit the time in which the story is set.

