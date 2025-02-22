Nick Gibson: What Happened to Belle Gibson’s Brother?

Belle Gibson, the notorious Australian influencer, had long claimed that she endured a difficult childhood. She stated that she had to care for her mother and that her brother, Nick Gibson, lived with autism. However, in 2015, when it was revealed that she had fabricated her brain cancer diagnosis, Nick came forward with a conflicting account of Belle’s upbringing. In Netflix’s ‘The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist,’ he spoke on behalf of the family, detailing how his sister’s deception and dishonesty impacted them.

Nick Gibson Gave a Different Account of Belle Gibson’s Childhood

Belle Gibson was born to Natalie Gibson on October 8, 1991, in the Launceston town of Tasmania, Australia. Initially, her mother claimed that Andrew Dal-Bello was Belle’s father but later retracted this and said that she was conceived through sperm donation. Belle grew up alongside her brother, Nick Gibson, and often described her childhood as troubled. She alleged that she became the primary caregiver in the household due to her mother’s struggles with multiple sclerosis and her brother’s autism. She also claimed that at the age of 12, she ran away from home as she was unable to cope with her living situation any longer.

In 2015, when Belle’s false claims were exposed, Nick spoke about his sister and clarified that he doesn’t have autism and that he was never aware of Belle being diagnosed with brain cancer. However, he did confirm that she had left home at a very young age and started living down the street with a man who was in his 60s. In 2016, he mentioned that when he saw her interview on ’60 Minutes’ after her deception was exposed, he barely recognized her. He recalled that they were close during childhood but drifted apart as they grew older. Nick described Belle’s relationship with their mother as “on and off” but expressed discomfort with how aggressively she spoke to Natalie. He also shared that Belle often demanded expensive items, such as makeup, which put a financial strain on the family.

Nick Gibson Has Often Spoken Against His Sister’s Actions

In 2017, Natalie Gibson, Nick and Belle Gibson’s mother, passed away due to MS after spending weeks in the hospital. In an interview in the same year, Nick alleged that he believed Belle had stolen their mother’s jewelry while she was in the hospital, dying. He was last reported to be living in Brisbane, Australia, as a single father. Nick expresses deep embarrassment over Belle’s actions and stated that if he had the money, he would repay all of her victims. He has been outspoken in condemning his sister’s actions. He believes what she did to some families amounts to fraud and that she should be held accountable. In an interview, he even expressed that Belle should be imprisoned to reflect on her wrongdoing. He also shared that her deception had deeply affected him, causing him to withdraw socially and dislike being in public due to the notoriety surrounding her story.

