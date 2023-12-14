Nick Smith’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Car Masters’ High-End Broker?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe Netflix’s ‘Car Masters‘ star Nick Smith, it would have to be dedicated, considering the way he has been navigating his profession for decades. It turns out he’d actually essentially kickstarted his career as a salesman in the automotive industry, and he’s a connoisseur of sorts when it comes to high-end motorcycles and vehicles these days. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him — with a specific focus on his career trajectory, earnings, as well as overall net worth as of writing — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

How Did Nick Smith Earn His Money?

It was reportedly back when Nick was merely a toddler growing up in the suburbs of London that he first developed a pure passion for cars, just for it to continue expanding as the years passed. He obviously began with toy conveyances and tricycles before gradually evolving into full-sized vehicles, unaware it would soon lead him to the world of classic, exotic, and luxury automobiles. We say this because the Englishman did land a proper salesman position at Symbolic Motors in Beverly Hills, California, following a sudden need to change his career while still in his early/mid-20s.

In other words, Nick did initially serve in another industry altogether, yet he quickly rose up the ranks once he found his true calling in the United States among like-minded, muscle-driven people. He actually became a Sales Manager at the renowned La Jolla showroom, where he oversaw deals worth millions of dollars within the Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus, and Rolls-Royce franchises. He then found himself back in Beverly Hills in a similar position, but this time, he was enjoying commissions from sales of Aston Martins plus Ferrarris as well — he was literally doing wonders.

However, Nick craved more in terms of excitement by the time 2007 rolled around, so he decided to get involved with Bonhams Auctioneers as a specialist — he worked behind the scenes to close deals. Moreover, according to reports, he subsequently evolved into the Head of the Motorcycle Department, from where he launched their incredibly successful expansion into the classic and vintage market. He then skipped to Barrett-Jackson Auctioneers, the company that helped him finally get his hands on European exotic vehicles before he chose to go down the self-employment route in 2017.

With Nick’s extensive knowledge, experience, as well as network — garnered over two decades — he established ClassicAvenue for the appraisal, consignment, sale, and purchase of all kinds of high-end automobiles. Then, when it was clear he was on a path of unwavering prosperity, he launched an online auction platform too — it was 2022, and he’d specifically designed it to offer an honest sales platform for motorcycle enthusiasts alone. There’s also his recent partnership with Gotham Garage, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches,’ where he brings in extremely high-end vehicles to them for commissioned customizations.

Nick Smith’s Net Worth

Considering Nick’s still ongoing, thriving career, his work in the public realm as an automobile expert with appearances in shows such as ‘Sticker Shock’ and ‘Geared Up,’ plus his appraisals side venture, it’s evident he’s more than comfortable. After all, while a salesperson in traditional dealerships usually receives 20-30% of net profits as their commission, this percentage is likely higher in the luxurious market, and then it’s an entirely different ball game when one evolves into a broker. So, as per our conservative estimates, it’s possible Nick’s net worth is close to the $5 million mark as of writing.

Read More: Jake Cerveny: Car Masters Fabricator is a Family Man Too