Nicola Wills’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Million Dollar Nannies Star?

Although Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ aims to give us an insight into the highly misconceived and underappreciated world of professional childcare, it also shines a light on the top 1%. These include people who are not only high-profile but also high-net-worth, meaning they often have unique demands when it comes to how they wish for their kids to be looked after. Among them is none other than Nicole Wills, a London, England, native who rose up the ranks of the beauty, self-help, skincare, and wellness industry all on her own.

How Did Nicola Wills Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly when Nicola Wills was just a young girl that she first developed a keen passion for the creative arts, resulting in her completely immersing herself in it. Therefore, it was no surprise when she chose to enroll at the Arts Educational Schools London for a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance as soon as she was able (in January 2001). She subsequently worked hard to gain as much practical and technical knowledge as she could from the 3-year program before graduating and deciding to evolve into a performer.

Nicola had the unwavering support of her family, enabling her to be rather fearless as she took a leap of faith into the world of musical theatre in hopes of realizing her childhood dream. From what we can tell, she did wonders for nearly two decades before stepping down from the stage for good so as to really come into her own as an ambitious woman and a devoted mother. In fact, she once stated there is no greater joy on this Earth for her than being her twin daughters, Minnie and Margo’s mum, all the while also establishing a name for herself by herself.

Nicola is a self-made woman through and through, especially as she currently holds the titles of present mother, retired performer, content creator, rising entrepreneur, and influencer. According to her account in the Hulu series, she has an “online business in skincare and wellness” that is so “very, very successful” that it has helped her make most of her incredible fortune. She is the National Vice President at Arbonne International, a multi-level marketing company through which she pushes forward her innovative, vegan personal care products/services.

We specify “services” because Nicola has long spread her wings to become a life coach and public speaker, too. She even has her own extensive program to help others potentially transform into the best version of themselves. In what she calls the Queen Method – her target audience is women – there are 5 modules through which she promises reinvention, claiming it will essentially be an identity upgrade as the modules are built to stay within you. As if that’s not enough, the 43-year-old is also the host of ‘Inspire the Podcast with Nicola Wills,’ wherein she has some very candid conversations with a wide array of guests “for the girls and the gays.” She’d stepped away from this digital show in late 2023 owing to some personal struggles, but she returned with its third season in June 2026 because she knew she had more inspiring tales to share.

Nicola Wills’ Net Worth

As a single mother of 2 girls under the age of 10, a wellness entrepreneur, and a rising content creator, Nicola Wills definitely has her hands full as of writing. However, it appears she has managed to find a balance between it all thanks to financial freedom, an optimistic mindset, the support of her loved ones, and good nannies. This financial freedom, though, only came to her because of her own hard work over several years, making her proud to assert that she is of “new money.” She admittedly used to dream of leading a comfortable, stable life in her 20s, but now she is surrounded by luxuries and can provide her family with anything they desire. Therefore, the Diverse Abilities charity organization patron never shies away from spoiling them while also remaining responsible.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to calculate Nicola’s precise lifetime earnings owing to the fact that the details of her musical theatre past and business operations are not publicly available. Yet, from what we can tell, she likely currently earns at least $150,000 from her social media platforms, given her nearly 57k followers on Instagram and 40k followers on TikTok. Under the Creators fund Program, she can make up to $0.4-0.6 per 1,000 views, so if we assume she posts at least three times a week on both platforms and gets 1 million hits per post, she bags close to $150,000. This is in addition to any brand deals or sponsorship posts, for which we believe she could be making up to $50,000 per post, considering her status and reputation. Taking all these factors into account, along with her assets, investments, returns, private yacht, designer collections, and expenses as a single mother of 2 young girls, we estimate her net worth to be in the range of $50-$60 million.

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