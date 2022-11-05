What Is Nicole Dardone’s Net Worth?

Widely known as one of the co-founders of the sexual well-being company, OneTaste, Nicole Daedone rose to fame almost overnight. Her company, which focused on healing oneself through orgasmic meditation and different forms of sex, was quite out of the ordinary, and soon Nicole found thousands of people flocking to her doors. However, trouble wasn’t far behind, and once an allegation of rape started making rounds, even the FBI got involved in the investigation. While Netflix’s ‘Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste’ chronicles the rise and fall of Nicole’s company, we decided to jump in and figure out her current net worth.

How Did Nicole Daedone Make Her Money?

Born in Los Gatos, California, Nicole Daedone was intrigued by the idea of entrepreneurship and wanted to run her own organization from quite a young age. Hence, after graduating high school, she pursued a course at Temple University before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Gender Communications from San Francisco State University in 1991. Although she embarked on a professional career shortly after passing out from University, Nicole went back to her childhood dream of owning an organization and in 1995, established 111 Minna Gallery in San Fransisco’s South of Market community. The 111 Minna Gallery is active to this very day and offers an exhibition gallery as well as an event arena with all kinds of modern facilities.

Nicole operated the gallery from 1995 to 1996 but soon moved on as she wanted to expand her career. That was when she began learning about Orgasmic Meditation and decided that she should introduce the practice in the American market. Thus, in July 2004, Nicole co-founded OneTaste alongside Rob Kandell and began serving as the company’s CEO. Readers would be interested to know that Nicole’s role in OneTaste is all-encompassing as she is responsible for directing the brand as well as creating content and setting company policies. She even manages the executive team and apart from looking after company culture, is also responsible for investor relationships and other brand deals.

Moreover, every single business decision is finalized by Nicole, and the San Francisco State University alum also functions as the lead lecturer and teacher. Additionally, apart from her work within OneTaste, Nicole holds private classes on Orgasmic Meditations, trains other teachers, and holds ted-talks from time to time. Besides, in May of 2011, Nicole authored her book ‘ Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm,’ which focuses on Orgasmic Meditation and has been received positively worldwide.

Nicole Dardone’s Net Worth

Unfortunately, OneTaste did not experience smooth sailing for long as accusations of sexual abuse and rape began flooding the media. The Netflix show mentions that a former member herself notified the FBI about an alleged rape incident that occurred inside the organization. Subsequently, OneTaste was also dubbed a cult, and the FBI began a thorough investigation into the matter, which had a detrimental effect on Nicole’s income and her total net worth. Still, while a gallery owner in San Fransisco can expect to earn about $70,000 per month, OneTaste had made about $6.5 million in revenue back in 2014. Hence, even though the allegations made a pretty big dent in Nicole’s financial condition, we believe her current net worth lies around $1.5 million.

