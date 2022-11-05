Where Is OneTaste Founder Nicole Daedone Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a true insight into the way Nicole Daedone built an empire on the promise of pure sensuality. However, the apparent truth is that her overall vision of utopia was simply hell for others, which made her alluring image, charming personality, and undeniable confidence all the more dangerous. That’s because she had the ingredients to evolve OneTaste into a cult, which she seemingly did — so now, if you wish to learn more about her as well as this entire ordeal, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Nicole Daedone?

Although Nicole was born and primarily raised by her single mother in the wondrous town of Los Gatos, California, she did spend some time with her father growing up, as per the documentary. Yet these moments were not what anyone would consider happy (or even bonding) because he was a child molester who allegedly often dangled his own daughter as bait to find new targets. From what we can tell, the father eventually stepped out of the picture, only for the then-27-year-old to learn he was dying of cancer in prison upon being convicted of sexually violating two minor girls.

By this point, Nichole had not just graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor’s in Gender Communications and established an art gallery, but she’d obviously also explored sex. According to the Netflix original, the youngster had even served as a stripper as well as a call girl at one point in time, indicating physical experiences have always been a significant part of her life. Nevertheless, the heaviness she felt over her familial reality was reportedly such that she soon turned to spirituality, where she somehow came across “the best pickup line she’d ever heard.”

The result of this line was Nicole engaging with a man who practiced “contemplative sexuality,” only to soon understand the innate essence of human connection and orgasm for the first time. “I felt like I had access to that hunger that was underneath all of my other hungers, which is a fundamental hunger to connect to another human being,” she once said. “And then I had a moment of thinking; I want to know how to live here in this place, and… in my philanthropic way, I want everyone else to know how to live here… Female orgasm is vital for every single woman on the planet.”

Thus came OneTaste in 2004 — six years following Nicole’s experience with the stranger — with the apparent intention of teaching sexual wellness, orgasmic meditation, and slow sex to the public. The Founder-CEO was already involved in yoga, Kabbalah, and Buddhist meditation, so she incorporated these in her developing courses as well, all of which primarily focused on female pleasure. Therefore, since the practices never seemed crass despite being undeniably sexually driven, OneTaste soon grew mainstream and even found support from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Where is Nicole Daedone Now?

With the success of OneTaste, Nicole got the opportunity to evolve into an author and published ‘Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm’ in 2012, just for things to soon turn around. Allegations of cult-like operations, predatory sales methods, sexual abuse, as well as misuse of labor poured out, leading to the firm shutting down nearly every location and in-person classes in 2017. The fact the entrepreneur had previously made some disturbing comments on rape and the “beast” within people, indicating her belief nothing was wrong with such violence, didn’t help matters either.

Hence, in 2017, Nicole reportedly sold most of her stake in OneTaste for millions of dollars before moving abroad for a while, from where she hired a crisis communications publicist, per the documentary. A year later, she was apparently focusing all her energy on writing a book on Sutras (an Indian literary tradition referring to aphorisms) while based in Bali, Italy, and probably other destinations.

However, it has been speculated Nicole has since returned to the United States and is currently residing at OneTaste’s farm, known as The Land, in Mendocino County, California. That’s despite the fact the FBI is currently actively investigating the organization for sex trafficking, prostitution, and violations of labor law. It’s thus imperative to note, according to the film, Nicole was nothing short of a cult leader as she thrived on control and often went to extremes to see her followers, that is, OneTaste members, succumb to her (rather than their own) desires.

Read More: Where is Ex-OneTaste Member Chris Kosley Now?