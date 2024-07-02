Nicole Daza: Where is Marcell Jacobs’ Wife Now?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Italian track and field star Lamont Marcell Jacobs Jr., it would have to be determined, considering the way he has made a name for himself. After all, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans,’ this world champion and record holder has always done the work to be the best in the game, especially for his homeland of Italy. So, of course, as with any athlete, his family has had to make a few sacrifices along the way too, but the manner in which Nicole Daza Jacobs handles the same enables him to be even better.

Nicole Daza Has Been There for Marcell Jacobs Through Thick and Thin

It was reportedly back in 2017 when Marcell first met Ecuador-born Novi Ligure-based Nicole while she was focusing on her passion for fashion, unaware they’d soon fall head over heels in love. The duo’s actual connection was to such an extent she even moved to Rome to be with him a short while later, only for them to then welcome their kids, Anthony and Megan, into this world. Though little did the latter know, combined with her own set of skills, this opened many doors in the realm of entertainment for her, and she eventually evolved into a model and public personality.

More importantly, Nicole remained a dedicated partner plus a loving mother too, which is how Marcell was able to deal with all the extra attention following his incredibly successful 2020 season. She has admitted it hasn’t been easy for him or them since the global attention raised expectations and put added pressure on Marcell, which, with a few injuries, really affected his mental health. However, her constant presence and unwavering support continued to motivate him, especially once they tied the knot in 2022 – the added title of husband enabled him to push himself further. Unfortunately, Marcell’s 2023 season didn’t go really well, but his 2024 season is.

Nicole Daza is a Jack of Many Trades

While it’s true Nicole is a wife, mother, and public figure, she’s also an entrepreneur as well as an independent woman – she’s over the moon to have a family, but she also has her own dreams and is actively pursuing them. According to Nicole’s own narrative, it was once she became a family woman that she realized she needed to have an avenue for personal fulfillment too, driving her to return to her passion for fashion. In fact, she ultimately realized the perfect project for her would be to create a handbag line that symbolizes the blend of creativity with love, and Nicole Daza Couture was hence born.

Nicole’s handbags are reportedly made of leather, yarn, as well as jewel details, but what’s even more noteworthy is that she has an all-female team every step of the way, definitely making her product one of a kind. We should also mention that her public standing is rising day by day too – with her feed being a mix of ads, sponsorships, photoshoots, her own brand’s promotion, plus the actual workings of her daily life as a working wife and mother, she is arguable one of the most followed track star spouses. This travel enthusiast, who actually splits her time between Rome, Italy, and Jacksonville, Florida for her husband, all the while running her own business and caring for her family, already has 84k followers on Instagram.

