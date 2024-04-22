Nicole Flenory: Big Meech’s Sister is a Woman of Many Hats

As a drama delving deep into how the Flenorys became one of the most influential independent crime families in US history from the 1980s til the early 2000s, Starz’s ‘BMF‘ is unlike any other. That’s because it’s essentially a fictionalized account of the way brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory went from the streets of Detroit to national drug trafficking. It thus comes as no surprise all their loved ones were affected by it a lot in one way or another, but arguably nobody was impacted more than their aware, kind, loyal little sister Nicole Flenory.

Nicole Flenory’s Upbringing Wasn’t Ordinary

Although born on October 18, 1974, into the lower-middle class household of Lucille and Charles Flenory as the youngest of their three, Nicole reportedly grew up in a rather strange environment. After all, per the show, while her parents did often struggle to provide when she was a teen, her two elder brothers always had more than enough cash since they’d started dealing cocaine in the 1980s. The truth is their operations had gradually expanded from $50 bags to kilo-wise distribution across different states, for which they even had to begin dabbling in the world of threats and violence.

According to the aforementioned series, Demetrius and Terry also went as far as to hire guards to protect family members in fear of retaliation, yet it still ended with Nicole losing someone dear to her. This male had ostensibly intervened when there was an attempt to kidnap the teen, only for it to sadly result in him losing his life – he managed to save hers, but he ended up getting stabbed to death. However, from what we can tell, it’s unclear whether all these details are precise or not since this Black Mafia Family sister has always preferred to keep the details of her life away from the limelight.

Where is Nicole Flenory Now?

Despite the fact Nicole apparently spent the better part of her young adult years being broadly aware of her brothers’ illicit operations, she was never once arrested or suspected in connection to them. This is because even though she seemingly maintained frequent familial contact with both Demetrius and Terry over the years, she never took an interest in their workings or appeared keen to join them. Therefore, she has since managed to stand on her own two feet – she’s actually a proud interior designer, decorator, as well as television producer (in fact, she has had a hand in bringing ‘BMF’ to life).

On a more personal front, from what we can tell, Nicole is based in Lincoln Park, Michigan, at the moment, where he happily shares a comfortable, cozy home with her husband of around three decades. They reportedly have two now-adult sons together, chef-entrepreneur Demetrius Steele plus painting artist Dilan Steele, with whom they still try to spend as much quality time as possible. In short, taking her continued unwavering support towards her brothers into consideration, this 49-year-old is a hard-working family woman turned blissfully married mother of two through and through.

