Nigel Dando: Where is Jill Dando’s Brother Now?

As a three-part original documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it carefully underscores not just the horrific April 26, 1999, offense but also its ensuing investigations in the hopes of finally obtaining/uncovering some much-needed answers. Amongst those to thus help navigate the same was actually this television presenter’s brother, Nigel Dando — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we have got the details for you.

Who is Nigel Dando?

Although born in regional Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, to devout Baptists Winifred Mary Jean Hockey and Jack Dando, Nigel as well as his nine-years younger sister Jill grew up quite happy. The truth is they didn’t have much money or resources, yet they always managed to spend quality time together by having a picnic at the beach most Sundays rather than going on big vacations. “Do you remember those sand-blown lettuce sandwiches?,” the former said with a small chuckle in this Marcus Plowright-directed production. “They were a part of the staple diet of summers.”