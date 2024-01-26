Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Starts Filming in Germany This Month

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2 is set to commence filming in Germany this month. Creator David E. Kelley continues to serve as the head writer of the show based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. Jonathan Levine, who helmed the entire first installment, will direct the second season episodes.

In the first season finale, Masha confronts Carmel over her disturbing transformation, leading to a unique therapeutic experiment involving a sensory deprivation tank. The Marconi family, along with Masha, deal with their shared grief through a surreal meditation experience. Frances and Tony reconcile, deciding to leave the facility together. As the characters grapple with their inner demons, a twist involving a locked room adds intensity. Masha’s journey culminates in a vision of peace, while the characters, now transformed, return to their normal lives.

The conclusion of the first installment depicts Masha driving away in a luxurious yellow Lamborghini alongside a vision of her daughter, symbolizing her personal triumph amid the chaos. The episode offers a glimpse into the characters’ lives after Tranquillum, showcasing Masha’s positive impact on their trajectories. Ahead of the start of the second season narrative, we can expect a significant time jump, with Masha likely establishing a new retreat in a different setting. The upcoming season is poised to feature another group of individuals embarking on a 10-day transformative journey, unsuspecting of the challenges, revelations, and twists awaiting them as part of her unconventional program.

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman is set to return as the lead and one of the executive producers of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2. Kidman portrays Masha Dmitrichenko, the unconventional healer behind Tranquillum House, a holistic wellness retreat. Alongside Kidman, the ensemble cast for the upcoming installment includes Murray Bartlett as Brian, Annie Murphy as Imogen, Christine Baranski as Victoria, Dolly de Leon as Agnes, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie, King Princess as Tina, Aras Aydın as Matteo, and Lucas Englander as Martin. There are also speculations about the return of Manny Jacinto as Yao, Masha’s spiritual confidant at Tranquillum House. Legendary Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann will also feature in the upcoming season.

The star-studded cast of the first installment included Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, and Melvin Gregg, along with Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. Considering the anthology format of the series, none of the first season cast members are expected to return apart from Kidman and likely Jacinto.

While the first season was shot in Australia, the shooting of the second season will start in Germany. The country is a significant location of ‘Role Play‘ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’

