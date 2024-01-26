Nicole Kidman’s Prime Video Series Things I Know to be True Begins Filming in Australia in June

Amazon Prime Video’s drama series ‘Things I Know to be True’ will begin filming in Australia in June 2024. Andrew Bovell is writing the show based on his stage play of the same name. Nicole Kidman leads the project with the rest of the cast currently under wraps.

The show revolves around the Australian family of Bob and Fran Price as they become witnesses to the unexpected decisions taken by their adult children, which end up changing the very course of their lives. The series deals with the theme of resilience of a steady marriage and the ever-evolving nature of familial love.

Bovell is known for writing ‘Edge of Darkness,’ ‘A Most Wanted Man,’ and ‘In the Shadow of Iris.’ Talking about the series, he said, “This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do.” He also serves as the executive producer along with Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Alastair McKinnon and Amanda Higgs of Matchbox Pictures, and Jan Chapman of Jan Chapman Films. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios, Blossom Films, and NBC Universal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures in association with Jan Chapman Films.

Kidman has previously given television hits like ‘Big Little Lies,’ in which she starred as Celeste Wright opposite Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. She appears in ‘Farewell’ writer Lulu Wang’s ‘Expats,’ in the role of Margaret. The series is based on the novel ‘The Expatriates’ by Janice Y. K. Lee. ‘Things I Know to be True’ will be Kidman’s third project in association with Amazon after ‘Expats’ and the upcoming series ‘Pretty Things.’

The series ‘Big Little Lies’ earned Kidman two Primetime Emmys; one for the Oustanding Lead Actress and the other as an executive producer for Outstanding Limited Series. She also portrayed Atlanna in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Kaitlyn Meade in Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ and Queen Gudrún in Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman.’ The rest of the cast has currently been kept under wraps.

Kidman, in a statement, shared, “I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Australia, the primary location of the series, has previously hosted several well-known projects’ production on its shores. Netflix’s coming-of-age series ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell-starrer ‘Anyone But You,’ and Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘The Morning Show‘ are some of them.

