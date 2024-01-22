Ke Huy Quan’s ‘With Love’ Begins Filming in Winnipeg in April

The shooting of Ke Huy Quan-starrer ‘With Love’ is set to start in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in April and conclude by the third week of May. The feature film revolves around Marvin Gable, whose ex-lover is back to reclaim her identity and her man after he betrayed her. As everyone’s favorite realtor, Gable has cultivated his outgoing social attitude as a way of coping with the seedy past he left behind. While that might serve him in the local real-estate scene, an unexpected message and reunion with his true love forces Gable to confront his past and ultimately choose his future.

The project marks Jonathan Eusebio’s debut as a feature director. The filmmaker previously worked as the stunt coordinator in several films, some of the most recent ones being the action sci-fi film ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ Ryan Reynolds starrer ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and ‘Violent Night.’ In the last two films, he also worked as the second unit director. Eusebio is helming the project based on an original script by ‘Kaleidoscope’ and ‘Warrior’ fame Josh Stoddard and Matthew Murray. Luke Passmore, writer of ‘Archenemy’ and ‘The Day,’ is finishing the final draft.

The film comes after Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar-winning performance in the genre-bending movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, in which he starred with Michelle Yeoh. He reunited with Yeoh for Disney+’s action-comedy series ‘American Born Chinese.’ His latest release is the second season of Marvel Studio’s ‘Loki,’ in which he played Ouroboros “O.B.,” a TVA agent who works in its Repairs and Advancement Department.

After a major resurgence in his career, Quan has been an unstoppable force to reckon with. Some of his other upcoming projects include ‘Kung Fu Panda 4,’ in which he is lending his voice along with Viola Davis and Awkwafina. He will also appear in Netflix’s 2024 film ‘The Electric State,’ a sci-fi adventure flick based on the graphic novel of the same name, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt headlining the cast.

The movie is produced by David Leitch and his partner Kelly McCormick of 87 North Productions, along with Guy Danella. Universal Studios is on board to distribute the film. Leitch is noted for having directed several famed projects, including ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw,’ and ‘Atomic Blonde,’ and is presently working on ‘The Fall Guy,’ starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which is set to release in March 2024. 87North Productions is a banner behind several noteworthy projects, including the four ‘John Wick’ films. On behalf of Universal, Jay Polidoro, the Executive Vice President of Production Development, and Tony Ducret, the Director of Production Development, are reported to oversee the production.

Winnipeg, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of several other popular projects, including Peter Cornwell’s supernatural horror film ‘The Haunting in Connecticut,’ Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody,’ and the horror-crime film ‘Orphan: First Kill.‘ The city will also serve as an integral location of numerous upcoming productions, including Nick Cassavetes’ ‘Bruno Penguin and the Staten Island Princess’ and James McLellan and Alexandre Trudeau’s ‘Hair of the Bear.’

