No Good Deed: Is JD Campbell Based on a Real Actor? Is Rising Tides a Real TV Show?

Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’ focuses on four couples, one of whom wants to sell the house, and the other three want to buy it. One of those couples is JD Campbell and his wife, Margo. For the washed-out actor, buying the house of Lydia and Paul Morgan is a way to salvage whatever remains of his career at the moment. It is also his way of trying to get back his wife, who seems to be drifting away from him. Despite his desire for the house, there are a lot of other things that he must deal with, especially after a shocking connection is discovered between him and what happened three years ago in the house he wants to buy. The show presents his struggles and flaws from a realistic lens, which makes his character even more compelling. SPOILERS AHEAD

JD Campbell and His Starring Role in Rising Tides is Completely Fictional

‘No Good Deed’ is a fictional story created by Liz Feldman. She was interested in the scenario of buying a house and how far a person is willing to go to get what they want. It was in the exploration of different personalities that would clash for Paul and Lydia Morgan’s house that she came up with the character of JD Campbell. The inception of his character comes from his wife, Margo, who was the first character that Feldman created, even before she knew the premise of the series. On the set of ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3, Linda Cardellini had talked about wanting to play the exact opposite of her character, Judy. This led Feldman to create a darker character like Margo. When she started thinking about Margo’s background, she found it plausible for her to have ensnared someone like JD.

Actor Luke Wilson, who plays JD in the Netflix series, saw his character as someone trying to do his best to provide for his loved ones, even though he has the tendency to do some stupid things along the way. For Feldman, it was necessary to find an actor who could bring the balance between a little unhingedness and a sensitivity that defines JD’s character. The demands of the character, especially the dark arc that his storyline takes, led her to consider Wilson for the role, and considering the way the show turned it, it’s clear that she made the right decision in casting him. One of the major things about JD is his history as an actor. The show ‘Rising Tides’ is mentioned as the thing that catapulted him to stardom. He reveals that he spent years on the show, starring in multiple seasons over the years.

In real life, there is a show called ‘Rising Tides,’ but it has nothing to do with the one in which JD starred. The real-life show is a four-part documentary series that focuses on the impact of rising sea levels, talking about the significant shift that has been caused by climate change and the severe consequences it will end up having for humanity. JD’s show, on the other hand, was a drama series that went on for longer than it should have. JD’s time on ‘Rising Tides’ also gives the audience a sense of his past, revealing that his downfall was caused by his struggling with a mental illness that he got help for later than he should have. It cost him his job on the show, and since then, he has been trying to get back his footing. This acts as the motivation for him to buy the Morgan house and, hopefully, get good things moving his way.

