Where Was Dead to Me Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Liz Feldman, Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me‘ is a black comedy series that focuses on the friendship between a widowed mother named Jen Harding and a free-spirited woman named Judy Hale. The former is a professional real estate agent and resorts to anger and resentment to channel her grief and sorrows. In season 3, the main focus is on Steve’s murder case, which is strangely connected to Jen and Judy.

Judy spirals down and goes through an existential crisis when her past knocks on her door again. In the meanwhile, Jen faces the stern consequences of taking a life. Given the twists and turns, and the sprinkling of some dark comedic elements through each episode of the show’s third round, the viewers are bound to get hooked on it. Moreover, the use of interesting and familiar locations in the backdrop makes one wonder where ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Dead to Me Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Dead to Me’ season 3 was filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles County and Laguna Beach. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the principal photography for the third round of the dark comedy series commenced in May 2021 but got halted when Christina Applegate got diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in August 2021.

The production resumed right before the holidays and in December, several crew members tested positive for COVID-19 but fortunately, the shooting was not affected or paused. After various interruptions, the filming finally got wrapped up in late April 2022. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the third season of the comedy-drama series!

Los Angeles County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. First and foremost, the exteriors of Jen Hasting’s house were recorded at 3847 Deervale Drive in Sherman Oaks. As for the interiors of the residence, they were created on an elaborate set by Kalish in Riverfront Stages, Inc. at 3061 Treadwell Street in Los Angeles.

Riverfront Stages is home to several standing sets, including offices, residences, courtrooms, and a jail complex, as well as ample production office space, making it a suitable filming site for productions of any size. According to reports, the cast and crew members also utilized the locales of the neighborhoods of San Pedro and Chinatown, both in the city of Los Angeles, for shooting some key scenes for the show’s third season.

Laguna Beach, California

Since most of the story is set in Laguna Beach, it only makes sense that at least some portions were shot on location. Situated in California’s Orange County, Laguna Beach is a seaside resort known for its artistic community, picturesque coves, and moderate year-round climate. Main Beach in Laguna Beach served as a prominent production location for the third round of ‘Dead to Me.’

