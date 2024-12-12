Where is Netflix’s No Good Deed Filmed?

Netflix’s dark comedy series ‘No Good Deed’ follows three families in Los Angeles, California, who compete to buy a Spanish-style villa in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Although hoping to land the house in a romantic frenzy, the families soon discover a light and dark side to the much-coveted property. Created by Liz Feldman, the series centers on the Morgan family as they try to confront the secrets hidden in their longtime abode while preparing for significant changes to their life. The story lives and breathes in a satirical atmosphere brought to the fore through a picturesque LA locale straight from a homemaker’s dreams. However, through its charming setting, the series manages to alight upon a number of key thematic choices that lurk beneath stodgy foundations.

No Good Deed Filming Locations

True to its narrative roots, ‘No Good Deed’ is filmed in Los Angeles, California, with key scenes being shot in the Los Feliz area of the city. The production team saw the benefits of setting up their recording venture close to the actual location where the show is meant to take place, providing a direct link between story and reality and adding authenticity to the project. Principal photography for season 1 began in February 2024 and was wrapped on May 10. The hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz has an undeniable relaxedness and quaint aesthetic, which perfectly mirrors the sleepy town aspects of a horror story. However, in the Feldman creation, those same eerie aspects materialize as dark personal conspiracies hiding underneath the floorboards of an easy-on-the-eye mansion.

Los Angeles, California

The city of Los Angeles, California, is no stranger to comedy productions. In ‘No Good Deed,’ a spotlight is shone on the rich and diverse region of the Los Feliz neighborhood, known mainly for its beautiful Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture and its vibrant inhabitants who are artistically and creatively inclined. The area offered the perfect foil for a story about a group of families racing to land a scenic villa property harboring darkness in its corridors. As the intensity of the drama ramps up, the house’s elegant sheen and external beauty start chafing against the rougher hues drawn out by the story, offering the perfect juxtaposition between ugliness and grace. Even the cultural undertones reflect the mentality of the house’s inhabitants, making the setting even more integral to the narrative.

Intriguingly, the Spanish-style villa at the heart of the show is a real property in the Los Feliz neighborhood. The production team lenses the bulk of the series within the house’s premises, with most of its original interiors left intact and free from alterations. All the houses in the region have a sense of history, which resonates with the Morgan family’s plight. Additionally, the serenity around its neighborhood brings a strange calmness to proceedings, which comes through in the show. The region also boasts a variety of attractions outside its eclectic blend of architectural styles that range from Spanish Colonial Revival to the Mid-Century Modern. For instance, places like Griffith Park, Barnsdall Art Park, and Vista Theater add another layer of charm to the mix.

Undoubtedly, one of the key advantages of filming in Los Angeles is its cultural diversity and the clashing architectural styles that are often found within different city districts. Each brings its own identity to the equation, allowing a film crew to add specific touches to their narrative environment. The city has hosted production on several projects over the years, a reputation that has naturally bolstered its cinematic roots and unique infrastructure. In the past, films and shows like ‘A Man on the Inside,‘ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,‘ ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,‘ ‘Gilmore Girls,‘ and ‘Shameless‘ have utilized the city’s dreamy locales to realize their settings. Meanwhile, the Los Feliz neighborhood has hosted productions for ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Barry,‘ ‘What Women Want,‘ and ‘The Bling Ring.’

