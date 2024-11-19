Where is Netflix’s A Man on the Inside Filmed?

Created by Michael Schur, ‘A Man on the Inside’ follows a retired professor as he becomes a spy for a private investigator at a San Francisco retirement home. Charles (Ted Danson) has been a shadow of his former self since his wife passed away. Worried about his increasingly distant nature, his daughter challenges him to find a new interest. With a new spark driving him, Charles joins Julie, a private investigator, for a job specifically requesting a man of his age. Julie requires Charles to infiltrate the Pacific View Retirement Community, gather information on its residents, and help locate a family heirloom that went missing there.

However, Charles quickly forgets about his mission of keeping a low profile and begins to have a blast socializing with the eccentric residents of the retirement home, marveling at how much it seems to resemble high school. Based on Maite Alberdi’s 2020 documentary, ‘The Mole Agent,’ the heartwarming Netflix comedy show features picturesque landscapes of San Francisco. The Fog City lives up to its name in several sequences while presenting a bright,noted sunny atmosphere to complement the show’s tone for the most part.

A Man on the Inside Filming Locations

‘A Man on the Inside’ is filming in Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. Tentatively titled ‘A Classic Spy,’ the show began principal photography for the debut season on February 12, 2024, and wrapped up by May 12 of the same year. The cast and crew appeared to be excited about their time on set, and Schur praised lead actor Ted Danson for his commitment to his craft. “I feel like he’s the greatest to ever do it on TV,” said Schur in an interview. “He does not want to write. He doesn’t want to direct. He doesn’t want to design sets. He just wants to act. It’s just the thing he loves the most. And you see it in every moment.”

San Francisco, California

True to its setting, ‘A Man on the Inside’ is partially filmed in San Francisco, California. A second filming unit is dispatched to the City by the Bay to capture the exterior locations and tape establishing shots for the series. The Pacific View Retirement Community building seen in the show is actually the Cathedral Apartments at 1201 California Street in Nob Hill. Constructed by Californian architect W. H. Weeks in the 1920s, the luxurious residential complex features expansive views of the city from atop Nob Hill. Another filming site of the show is located across the street from the apartments: the Grace Cathedral. Located at 1100 California Street, the Episcopal Church cathedral was constructed in 1964 and can be seen in the background when Julie is photographing Pacific View.

The production crew also traveled to the Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco on 3601 Lyon Street to tape sequences for the first season of the show. Known for its stunning Greco-Roman architecture, the iconic venue has stood since the early 20th century and is open to the public to host events like corporate meetings, theatrical performances, and concerts. The historical venue also boasts cinematic views of another frequently featured San Fransisco landmark in the show, the Golden Gate Bridge. The one-mile-wide suspension bridge is easily recognizable because of its enormous 746-foot tall towers, sweeping cables, and international orange hue. ‘A Man on the Inside’ was also shot around the North Beach neighborhood in the city in May 2024, with residents coming across signs informing them of filming taking place at a park.

Los Angeles, California

‘A Man on the Inside’ is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California, where most of the interior locations are set up for the show. In particular, the Eagle Rock neighborhood provides eclectic shooting sites. Known for its charming residential streets, vintage architecture, and retro establishments, the area provides a warm and inviting aesthetic that aligns with the show’s tone. Other shows and films shot in the neighborhood include ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘The Little Things,’ ‘Face/Off,’ and ‘The Artist.’

