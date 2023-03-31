No Limbits Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Adaptive clothes for people with disabilities are not only rare but unappealing. Hence, most people with disabilities and special needs find it very difficult to wear regular clothes, which isn’t adaptive in nature. Entrepreneur Erica Cole first appeared on season 13, episode 18, to showcase her unique product, which would help people with special needs to wear everything casually outfit with ease. No Limbits is a company that makes specifically designed adapted clothes for people who have had amputations.

It began as a personal effort but quickly expanded into a business when she garnered quite the attention. Erica came on ‘Shark Tank‘ again in season 14, episode 18, to give the Sharks an update about her brand. The Sharks loved the idea, and since then, Erica has been working hard on her brand. A lot of things have changed since her last appearance on the show. Well, let’s take a look at the product and trace the company’s growth, shall we?

No Limbits: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Erica Cole, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Iowa, founded No Limbits in 2019. It’s interesting to note that Erica had no prior expertise in the fashion sector before starting No Limbits, which at first put her off starting her own business. Erica, however, never turned around after realizing how her brilliant concept got her accepted into the Target Incubator program. She later joined the esteemed Halcyon Incubator program and the Future Creators Fellowship.

Erica began her career as an Undergraduate Research Assistant at the University of Iowa. After quitting her job at Target, she joined Future Founders as a Fellow. In 2021, Erica joined the Halycon Cohort 14 Fellow. Sadly, in a serious car accident in 2018, Erica lost her leg. When she began using a prosthetic leg, the young woman realized how challenging it is for those using prosthetic limbs to wear regular clothes. She was also surprised that such a pervasive problem could not be resolved. Erica used her sewing abilities to produce attractive covers for her prosthetic limb to make life a bit simpler for her.

Eventually, the entrepreneur even improved on her ideas and started adding zippers to jeans for convenience. Erica found the handcrafted adapted clothes to be of immense help, but she was hesitant to launch a company with the products. Yet after being accepted into the Target Incubation Program, the young entrepreneur was inspired to make the risky decision to find her own business. Now, No Limbits produces jeans with leg zippers, enabling those with amputations to alter the clothing to their personal preference. Also, the jeans include additional padding to keep the wearer cozy and protect their prosthesis.

Where is No Limbits Now?

Erica decided to test the waters with a Kickstarter Campaign in May 2021 after deciding to launch her business. She received a large investment of $14,236 as a result of the campaign’s overwhelming success. She dispatched the first batch of goods to her supporters by December 2021 and was further inspired by the excellent feedback she got. Being the solution to a long-standing issue among a particular target market, the product’s reputation quickly developed, and No Limbits soon had a sizeable client base to serve. A pair of adaptable jeans from No Limbits costs $70 and comes in a variety of styles for both men and women.

While the clothing is only offered on their official website, Erica is already thinking ahead and has sensory gear as well as wheelchair-accessible pants in the works. No Limbits has prospered thanks in large part to Erica’s dedication and hard work, and with its rising popularity, the business is set to rise to greater heights in the near future. The brand received great popularity after its appearance at the topmost fashion event, the Runway of Dreams NYFW ’22. It is truly inspiring to witness Erica’s incredible success, and we are confident that the company will grow further in the years to come.

