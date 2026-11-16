Noelia Voigt: Where is Miss USA 2023 Now?

With HBO Max’s ‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ delving into the many recent controversies surrounding the titular organization, we get a true insight into the industry. Whether it be allegations of sexual harassment, claims of predatory executives, feuds between professionals, legal battles involving owners, or rumors of competition rigging, it explores it all. Therefore, of course, one of the most significant names mentioned throughout the documentary series is Noelia Voigt, the only woman in pageant history to relinquish her Miss USA crown.

Noelia Voigt Has Been Deeply Passionate About Pageantry Since She Was a Young Girl

Although Noelia Victoria Voigt was born on November 1, 1999, in Sarasota, Florida, to Jackeline Briceño and Jack Voigt, she understood the value of good opportunities at a really early age. That’s because not only is her mother a proud Venezuelan immigrant, but her father is also a former professional athelete – a baseball outfielder who played in the Major Leagues for 7 seasons. She thus knew precisely what ambition, effort, luck, and passion can get you, so she began asking her mother if she could compete in beauty pageants before she was even 10 years old.

Noelia once claimed that pageants are like the Olympics or the Super Bowl in her mother’s homeland, so the duo started watching them together when she was just a toddler. That’s how she developed an unwavering love for it, only for it to grow over the years and culminate in her asking if she could partake in them, too. However, Jackeline always refused because she didn’t want her daughter to tie her confidence or self-worth to how she placed in the many events. It was only after she was certain her baby girl was old enough to understand that a loss is not a reflection of her or who she is that she said yes, leading to her debut at age 16.

Noelia’s early experience in the pageant world proved she had what it takes to make it all the way, especially as it didn’t take long for her to start earning great placements. She was crowned Miss Sarasota Teen USA in 2017, following which she moved on to Miss Florida Teen USA a few months later and was first runner-up. What neither she nor her loved ones ever expected was for her to face bullying because of her passion, but she transformed her pain into creativity. She actually penned and published a children’s book titled ‘Maddie the Brave’ in 2020, where the message is to be kind not only to others but also to themselves for peace.

Despite Many Ups and Downs, Future Healthcare Professional Noelia Voigt Remains Involved in Pageantry

Noelia had graduated from Pine View School for the Gifted in Osprey, Florida, and enrolled at the Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute Birmingham in Alabama by the fall of 2018. She reportedly earned a diploma in Advanced Esthetics before briefly attending Jefferson State Community College and The University of Alabama. She then enrolled at the National Design Academy (NDA), from where she earned a Higher National Diploma in Interior Design in the summer of 2022. She did all this while continuing to compete in different pageants and doing odd jobs, with the dream of one day establishing a name for herself as a professional Interior Designer.

Noelia ranked as first runner-up in Miss Alabama 2022 as well as Miss Alabama 2023, but she wasn’t heartbroken by either because she saw each placement as a positive sign. “I always felt very honored that the judges still felt I could do the job if something happened and I needed to step in,” she once candidly told Business Insider. “Every year that I hadn’t won the pageant, it gave me another year of opportunity to do good things for my community, so I really wouldn’t have traded it for anything.” She eventually relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, in April 2023 for personal reasons, only to earn the title of Miss Utah 3 months later and then compete in Miss USA shortly after.

Noelia was crowned Miss USA 2023 on September 29 at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada, becoming the first-ever Venezuelan-American to hold the coveted title. She subsequently moved on to compete at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, where she placed in the top 20 before returning to her duties in her own nation. However, mere months before her reign was to end, on May 6, 2024, she announced on Instagram that she was relinquishing her crown to focus on her mental health. It has since been alleged there was a secret message in her post, reading “I AM SILENCED.” She had indeed signed an expansive NDA that prohibited her from speaking to the media about any part of her experience as Miss USA, and it turns out to be perpetual.

In other words, Noelia still cannot speak up about being Miss USA in any context because she remains under the non-disclosure agreement, but it has been alleged that she really struggled. According to the aforementioned documentary series, her issues were allegedly with the then-owner of the organization, her safety during public events, and other such matters. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that despite the accusations and rumors, her belief in what these pageants stand for never wavered, as she returned to this world in late 2025. After a change in ownership, she came back to the industry as a proud host — she co-hosted the entire Miss USA 2025 event in Nevada and, most recently, Miss Teen USA 2026 in Florida.

Noelia Voigt Leads a Fulfilled Life With New Dreams and New Aspirations

Noelia once hoped to operate her own Interior Design firm and have her own reality television show wherein she could help people by giving them home makeovers. However, her ambitions, generosity, hospitality, and kindness now have a new outlet. When she stepped back from the limelight in 2024 after becoming the first-ever person to resign/step down as Miss USA, she reevaluated many aspects of her life, experiences, and needs. That’s when she realized that while she’d always known she had an innate emotional, mental, and physical aptitude for aiding others, it could be in a lot of different ways. Therefore, she chose to go down the healthcare route – she is currently enrolled in Nursing School, aiming to be a Registered Nurse in the ICU to help as many people as possible.

From what we can tell, Noelia will earn her license around the summer or fall of 2027, but she has already started working in the industry by securing a Nurse Tech position at a local hospital. On a more personal note, we should mention that the proud homeowner in Salt Lake City is a happily married woman. She tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Jack Henry Hendrix, in an elopement while surrounded by their closest loved ones at the local courthouse on September 29, 2025. The couple had been dating for roughly 6 years when the Construction Engineer got down on one knee at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, on November 30, 2024. Therefore, they have been head over heels in love for over 8 years and married for just over one year as of writing, with their best times still ahead of them. Noelia and Jack are also proud parents to two adorable fur babies, Mila and Cleo.

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