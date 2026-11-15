Taylor Hale: Where is Miss Michigan 2021 Now?

As a docuseries living up to its title, HBO Max’s ‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ explores the many controversies surrounding the titular organization over the past few years. It comprises not only interviews with former contestants, experts, insiders, and whistleblowers but also exclusive behind-the-scenes footage to underscore the realities of the pageantry world. Among those thus significant in the production is Taylor Hale, the former beauty queen who has never shied away from opening up about the way she was allegedly preyed upon while competing.

Taylor Hale Has Always Been Proud of Representing Her Community in Pageants

Since Taylor Hale was born on December 31, 1994, in Detroit, Michigan, as an only child in an affectionate, loving, and supportive family, she grew up to be a confident, fierce young woman. This much was evident in the way she resolved to juggle her formal studies with her extracurricular activities to ensure she could pursue whatever path her heart truly desired in the long run. The Detroit Country Day School graduate was hence a classically trained as well as acclaimed violinist by her teens, only to ultimately attend George Washington University for an academic degree.

Taylor earned a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Sciences with a Minor in Communications from the private university in 2017, a year after she made her debut in the pageant world. Her first competition was the Miss District of Columbia USA, where she placed in the top 15 before choosing to delve deeper, learn the ropes, and then move forward to the state level. She placed as second runner-up at the end of Miss Michigan USA 2020, but all her aspirations came true the ensuing year as she was crowned Miss Michigan USA in August 2021.

Taylor loved being a representative of her community at such stages, but 2021 was especially important to her as it also marked Crystle Stewart’s first year as the national pageant’s owner. The Miss USA 2008 winner was one of her idols owing to everything she seemingly stood for, so Miss Michigan was over the moon about getting to compete in the event under her reign. “It felt like we could have it all,” she candidly said in the docuseries. “This can be beautiful and glamorous and empowering, and diverse. However, it didn’t work out that way at all.

Taylor Hale Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by an Executive After the Miss USA 2021 Finals

Taylor was undeniably at the height of her pageantry career in 2021, so she felt really good stepping on stage in late November for the Miss USA finals – it was a dream come true for her. She still remembers how incredible the competition was and how all her fellow state titleholders were dynamic and fun, but her entire experience was marred by what allegedly happened next. She has long claimed she was subject to unwanted sexual advances from Max Sebrechts, Crystle’s then-husband and the then-Vice President of the Miss USA organization.

Taylor went into the explicit details of her allegations for the first time in the documentary series, revealing it started with direct messages on Instagram the morning after the event. She claims Max was very forward in asking when she was leaving before slyly inviting her to come to his room – the Presidential Suite – to see the “spectacular” views from there. She added she quickly came to believe he was making a proposition and evaded the invitation, only to bump into him in the hotel lobby not long after while trying to pick up her gown. Since her costume had large, heavy records all across the back and was rolled in bubble wrap, she alleges he offered to carry it up to her room, did so, and then simply walked in.

Taylor truly expected Max to just drop her costume and leave since he’d already told her he had lunch plans, but she claims he walked in, sat on her bed, and opened an energy drink. “It was just a time vacuum,” she said in the docuseries before alleging it was only when she didn’t move that he got up, gave her a hug that invaded all her personal space, and left. Max has since denied her accusations, but she maintains her claim that he pushed himself against her during the hug, caressed her hair, and deeply inhaled-exhaled prior to leaving. She was initially afraid to speak up because she didn’t want this alleged incident to define her, but she has since learned there is power in her words. Her self-advocacy has given many others the courage and safe space to open up about their experiences.

Taylor Hale Remains Engaged in the Pageant World While Also Thriving as a Television Personality

While Taylor stopped competing following the Miss USA 2021 finals, she remains deeply involved in pageantry as an advocate for internal systemic reform and a mentor for others. She believes a lot of good can come from this world and its organizations with the right leadership, so she continues to back them in whatever way she can without compromising on what’s right. She has even stated that if she had the finances or the time, she would love to run Miss USA herself, but for now she is happy to just help others rebuild with better regulations. Her belief in the value of the pageant community and the women within has never wavered, so the advocate also hopes to one day take on different roles to further the industry.

Until then, Taylor is maintaining her reputation as a positive force of nature in the entertainment world in a completely different manner. She created history in 2022 as not only the first-ever African American woman to win ‘Big Brother’ but also the first-ever contestant to win both the game and the title of Favorite House Guest. The season 24 victor, who walked away with a total grand prize of $800,000, briefly also featured in seasons 25, 26, and 27, all the while guest starring on CBS’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ She subsequently participated in CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race 38’ (or ‘The Amazing Race: European Adventure’) alongside her then-boyfriend, Kyland Young, where they placed second.

Taylor has also evolved into a host of the companion aftershow of ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother: Unlocked,’ and has been named as a contestant on the upcoming season 6 of ‘The Traitors.’ Unfortunately, her personal career has not been without scandal either, as naked images of her were leaked on the internet after her ‘Big Brother’ stint, which were taken during her time in the house. She was in her most vulnerable moments in those photos – they were stills of her getting ready to shower, changing her clothes, or sleeping – so it impacted her a lot for a long time. However, in March 2026, the public figure reclaimed her body, her image, and her narrative by posing for Playboy on her own terms and writing an essay about it right alongside it. It’s also imperative to note that Taylor is unafraid to share her cultural, political, and socio-economic opinions on social media, making it clear she remains the same fiery woman she always was.

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