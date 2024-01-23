Nona Shiba and Kei Hashimoto: Are the Love Deadline Stars Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Deadline’ is a show meant for those who want to get married but have yet to find a future spouse. With a ticking clock, the sense of urgency is always there, making the cast members ensure that every moment they spend on the show goes towards their goal. In season 1, Konona “Nona” Shiba and Keisuke “Kei” Hashimoto found themselves gravitating towards each other and yet had their moments of indecision that left the viewers on the edge of their seats. As such, it is hardly a wonder that the fans of the show want to know more about their status as a couple.

Nona Shiba and Kei Hashimoto’s Love Deadline Journey

Not long after Nona Shiba and Kei Hashimoto entered the show, the two started their love story. When the two got the chance to talk to each other one-on-one following the group outing on the beach, they realized just how much they had in common. From their desires surrounding their future family to their ability to readily confess their innermost thoughts, the two certainly were excited to see what would happen next.

As such, Kei asked Nona to meet her once more in the evening, where he confessed that he had become interested in her. He also expressed a desire to talk more over drinks, a sentiment shared by Nona at the time. As such, Kei was shocked when Nona did not ask him out on a date and instead chose Takuya “Okapi” Okane. As such, he went on a date with Sayuri “Sayu” Fujita. However, Nona later confessed that she just wanted to get to know everyone and thought her assurance to Kei about talking over drinks might have been enough.

During the next date, Kei chose to ask Anna Tsumara on a date in order to get to know more about the other girls, having become unsure about what Nona wanted. The lady in question went on a date with Yuki “Fuku” Fukuda. However, despite their interactions with others on the show, Nona and Kei kept gravitating towards each other. This became even more obvious when they chose each other for the third date and were then able to talk more about their feelings for each other.

In the following days, things between Nona and Kei started getting more intense, which made the former pause. She confessed that she was often under the habit of backtracking when things got too real, not unlike the bond between her and Kei. Meanwhile, Kei felt that things could not be going better. When the group went to Kyoto, Japan, with the decision of the first dates being in the hands of the women, Nona decided to go on a date with Takayuki “Taka” Toda, much to Kei’s surprise, who was once again paired up with Sayu.

Nona Shiba and Kei Hashimoto Have Not Shared Their Status as a Couple

From their looks to undeniable chemistry, there are many reasons that fans have been rooting for Nona Shiba and Kei Hashimoto to get together. The latter’s undeniable dedication towards Nona has helped him earn many fans, with many wondering if will even consider the possibility of being with someone else. Given that the decision to get engaged was up to Nona, the viewers have been dying to know if the two did decide to get betrothed.

However, as of writing, Nona and Kei have yet to share any news regarding their love lives after their time on the show. The two reality TV stars do follow each other on Instagram, which is certainly a promising sign for many of their fans who cannot help but think that this might be a good indication that they did get engaged, if not married. What remains sure is that no matter the outcome, the two are still on amicable terms.

