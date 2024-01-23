Are Taka Toda and Saki Kamata From Love Deadline Together?

In Netflix’s ‘Love Deadline,’ cast members are seen trying to find a partner with whom they can tue the knot. As expected, the mission is far from easy, especially with looming deadlines and the pressure to propose before the one you want leaves for good. Season 1’s Takayuki “Taka” Toda and Saki Kamata certainly had their fair share of ups and downs during their courtship period, leaving the viewers to wonder if they two are currently in an actual relationship.

Taka Toda and Saki Kamata’s Love Deadline Journey

Taka Toda and Saki Kamata entered the Netflix show with hopes of getting married and finding the person they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with. Initially, Saki was actually interested in Keisuke “Kei” Hashimoto, and it was him she chose for her first one-on-one date. However, Kei decided to go with Sayuri “Sayu” Fujita, leaving Saki to spend time with those who were not actually going on a date. The group of four went to play golf, but Saki was not precisely aware of just how one plays the game.

Hence, Taka, with encouragement from Yuki “Fuku” Fukuda, started to teach Saki golf. This allowed the two to develop a bond, and it seemed evident that they enjoyed each other’s company. Taka especially grew interested in Saki and chose her to be his partner for the next date, a proposal that left her giddy. The two went on a romantic outing and made glassware for each other that would be delivered to them later on. Additionally, Taka gave Saki earrings, which she could not help but appreciate.

In fact, Saki actually wore the earrings gifted to her the next day but could not help but feel discouraged when Taka made no comment about it. As the evening gathered, Saki asked Yuta Yanagawa if he would like to take a walk with her, something that made Taka wonder about what was going on. The conversation between Saki and Yuta actually went so well that they ended up choosing each other for their next date.

When Saki returned from the date, Taka asked to talk to her, where he shared that the glassware they had made had been delivered. He also admitted that he had noticed Saki wearing the earrings, and because his elation was mixed with embarrassment, he had not made a comment about it then. Saki thanked him for everything and did seem to appreciate the compliment. However, after Yuta’s elimination, Taka could not help but wonder if he should give her some space as he knew that she had grown closer to Yuta. On the other hand, a lack of communication from Taka’s side made Saki unsure about his feelings for her, which led her to go on a date in Kyoto, Japan, with Takuya “Okapi” Okane, whom she had been conversing with earlier.

Taka Toda and Saki Kamata Have Not Shared an Update

As of writing, Taka Toda and Saki Kamata have not shared an update regarding their relationship status. Due to the former’s reserved nature, the communication between the two was certainly not the best in the initial days of the show. However, for the double date in Kyoto, the two ended up going together as a couple, which has given their supporters much hope. While it was up to Taka to try to win Saki, the ultimate decision to propose was the one only Saki had any control over.

If Taka and Saki are engaged or married, following their time on the same, they have chosen not to share the news with the world yet. However, the two reality TV stars do not follow each other on Instagram, which has made the world theorize that their on-screen connection may not have had a happy ending. While both parties came to the show looking for love, the available options and a desire to find one’s perfect partner can often lead to unexpected results.

