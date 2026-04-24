Who is Coach Norm Stinson? Who Plays Him in Running Point?

The second season of Netflix’s sports-comedy drama series, ‘Running Point’, brings back Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. The challenge of running the LA Waves gets worse as the financial issues pile up on top of player rivalry and the clash that Isla has with her own siblings. One of the first things that she needs to resolve is the issue of finding a new coach who can take teams to new heights. The first season ended with Jay Brown moving to Boston to be with his children, which leaves the Waves without a leader who can not only get the team together, but also understand the path they need to take in order to win. This is where Norm Stinson comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Norm Stinson Proves to be an Invaluable Asset to the Team

A team is nothing without its coach, especially someone who doesn’t fully understand or appreciate the talent in front of him. Isla knows this very well, which is why she refuses to settle. Though Cam almost brings over a high-profile coach, she believes that this new guy doesn’t understand the team, not like Jay did. When she starts thinking about it, she wonders if the man who mentored Jay would be the right person for the job. This brings her to Norm Stinson. At one point, he was a star coach, working with the LA Waves and nurturing talents like Jay. When he was at the height of his career, something so earth-shattering happened that his entire career went down the drain.

With time, he receded so much into himself that he had no idea how to get back in the game. If it weren’t for Isla, he would probably have continued wallowing in his own hell. In fact, his interview goes so wrong that even Isla doubts her instincts. But Norm turns out to be smarter than previously thought. He knows he has blown the interview, so he leaves his notebook behind, which allows Isla to see what’s truly in his mind regarding the team. Once she meets him outside, they have a much better conversation. He even reveals that it was the death of his wife that sent him spiraling, but now, he is ready to be back in the game. Or so he thinks.

Ray Romano Brings the Vulnerable and Lovable Coach Norm to Life

Ray Romano plays the role of Coach Norm Stinson in the second season of ‘Running Point.’ The Emmy-winning actor is best known for his work on the comedy series, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ Growing up in an Italian-American family in Queens, Romano developed a love for comedy at a young age. He was a fan of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and, with his friends, would make comedy shows of his own and perform them in the basement of the local church. This further established his interest in the art, and he decided to pursue a career in comedy. However, chasing after his dreams wasn’t so easy.

While trying his hand at stand-up comedy, he worked as an accountant and lived in his parents’ basement. It took six years of hard work and relentless spirit to finally achieve a breakthrough that would change his life forever. A spot on David Letterman’s Late Show finally put him on the map, and he soon received a call from CBS about working on a new sitcom, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ After nine seasons of critical success, the show came to an end, opening Romano up to new possibilities. While he stayed the course with comedy, he also diversified his portfolio by taking up dramatic roles.

Over the years, he has appeared in TV shows like ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Men of a Certain Age,’ ‘No Good Deed,’ ‘Made for Love,’ and ‘Get Shorty,’ among others. He is also known for voicing the character of Manny in the ‘Ice Age’ movies. He has also worked on movies like ‘The Big Sick,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and ‘Paddleton.’ Apart from working on the screen, he has stayed in touch with his comedic roots and continues to perform stand-ups, delivering Netflix specials like ‘Right Here Around the Corner.’

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