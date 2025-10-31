Who is the Hourglass Man in NOS4A2? Who Plays Him?

While the bulk of Jami O’Brien’s ‘NOS4A2‘ features the infamous Charlie Manx as its primary antagonist, the second season of this Fantasy Horror show unfolds in many other imaginative realms, many of which are filled to the brim with gray characters wielding superhuman abilities. While Victoria “Vic” McQueen goes to hell and back in a desperate bid to rescue the missing children, all of her ploys to beat Charlie seemingly end in failure. However, the frustration runs both ways, as the immortal entity also looks for a perfect plan to bring her down. In this elaborate game of chess, the Hourglass Man appears as a complete wild card and instantly steals the spotlight. While his motivations and abilities remain in the dark, the motif of the hourglass becomes central to his character, opening the doors to more questions than answers regarding the physical and moral limits of Inscape magic. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Hourglass Man is a Mysterious Strong Creative Who Locks Horns With Maggie

The Hourglass Man, also known as Jonathan Beckett, is first introduced in the third episode of the second season, titled ‘The Night Road’, as a Strong Creative on par with Charlie Manx, both in skill and propensity for evil. While the exact nature of his ability is never clarified, it appears to have near limitless potential. By merely commanding others and flipping his hourglass upside down, the man gains complete control over his targets’ minds as well as bodies, leading them to do ghastly things in his stead. We see a first-hand example of this when the man turns two police officers into his puppets, tasked with kidnapping Wayne and then killing themselves. This single interaction shows that while there seems to be no upper limit to the intensity of the Hourglass Man’s demands, they must be made before the hourglass comes into play.

Despite the high ceiling of the hourglass as a device for control, the Hourglass Man brings a markedly unique perspective into the show, and much of that has to do with his brief but life-altering interaction. When Maggie uses her tiles to smoke out his location, the Hourglass Man does not fail to notice this change. Making the first move, he shares with her an important detail, specifically concerning the art of stopping the side effects of using Inscape abilities. Maggie, along with every other Strong Creative, risks bodily harm every time they use their magic, and the Hourglass Man proposes that the only way to stop those effects is by either harming oneself or harming others. Given that he has been experimenting with his abilities for over two decades, it is probable that he has measured the ins and outs of both those ways, as shown by the numerous signs of self-harm on his body. Nonetheless, his later alignment with evil shows the path he ultimately chose.

The man winds up getting suspicious of Maggie’s surprise arrival onto the scene, and a brief, intense interrogation confirms that she is Vic’s ally. Immediately, the man kicks into a high gear, attacking Maggie left and right to cull the enemy forces. Knowing how potent his ability is, she chooses to keep her distance and waits for the perfect moment to strike the hourglass down. That moment comes when she finds a broken shard of glass and stabs him with it, leaving the man defenseless and defeated. Following this, she shatters the hourglass by stepping on it, which not only serves as the cherry on top but also signals that the man’s Inscape has likely been damaged beyond repair.

Actor Paul Schneider Adds to the Intrigue of the Hourglass Man

The Hourglass Man, AKA Jonathan Beckett, is played on screen by Paul Schneider, a renowned creative artist with about fifty acting credits under his belt. Beginning his career with a number of short films, Schneider found his big break on TV with ‘Third Watch,’ where he plays the role of Thomas Warner. The actor is perhaps most famous for his work in ‘Parks and Recreation,’ where he steps into the role of Mark Brendanawicz. Additionally, he also features in shows such as ‘The Divide,’ ‘Channel Zero,’ and ‘Chance,’ where he essays Clark Rylance, Mike Painter, and Ryan Winter, respectively. Schneider is no stranger to the silver screen either, having worked in movies such as ‘Elizabethtown,’ ‘Lars and the Real Girl,’ and ‘Mr. Brown.’ The actor’s experience with such a wide range of roles speaks to his expertise in the craft and his commitment to it, both of which help him bring the Hourglass Man to life.

In an interview with Decider, Paul Schneider talked at length about his character in ‘NOS4a2,’ explaining the twists that lead up to his conclusion. While describing the Hourglass Man’s psyche, he stated, “I just thought he was kind of a fun guy with a fragile ego. I like the fact that he was superficial and concerned with his appearance. I thought of him as a guy who doesn’t like to work very hard.” In the same vein, the actor also brought in his own interpretation of the powers and what they say about the man. He continued, “I feel like, for that kind of guy, his ability to remote control people is really great. Then, when he does have to touch people, he picks and chooses who he touches.” Given the crumbs about the Hourglass Man’s past, it can be inferred that he has grown to think less of human lives, and Schneider brings those thought-provoking contradictions to light in all of their gray shades.

