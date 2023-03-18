Notorious Mimi: Where is Monster Factory’s Amelia Herr Now?

‘Monster Factory’ is a captivating Apple TV+ documentary series that is sure to fascinate the world of wrestling. The eponymous New Jersey school has helped in the rise of many professional wrestlers who have established themselves as icons within the field. Within the show itself, we get to see the hard work and dedication of Amelia Herr AKA Notorious Mimi, as she tried her level best to enter the world of professional wrestling. Her efforts certainly seem to have paid off, and fans are eager to know what she might be up to these days. If you are wondering about the same, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Notorious Mimi?

Mimi was born on January 5, 2003, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Having grown up in a financially well-off family, she learned how to ride a pony at a young age and was not very aware of what wrestling was around that time. Her mother, Andrea Persons Herr, is a successful lawyer whose own mother was a psychologist. When Mimi was in middle school, she was introduced to wrestling and soon fell in love with the sport.

Eager to become a part of the field that she admired so much, Mimi joined Monster Factory when she was about 14. Given that the training center is about an hour away from her childhood home, she shared in the documentary that she barely remembers her sophomore year of high school, given just how jam-packed her schedule was. However, she never gave up on pursuing her dreams and continued to train.

In 2018, Mimi entered the independent wrestling circuit and primarily fought matches in the Northeastern United States. Thanks to her skills and relentless work, she was able to enter the world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has gone up against fighters like Penelope Ford and Emi Sakura. The rising star was called by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to be a part of a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in December 2021. As fans of the show might be aware, the young wrestler passed with flying colors and became a part of the world-renowned organization.

In 2021, Mimi graduated from Unionville High School and majored in Criminal Justice. Over the years, she has held many titles like the TCW (Titan Championship Wrestling) Goddess Championship, the KSMH (Kickstart My Heart Wrestling) Viking Or Valkyrie Intergender Championship, and the Invictus Women’s Championship. She has also won the MFPW (Monster Factory Pro Wrestling) Supersonic Championship title and laid claim to the MFPW Girls Championship no less than three times.

Where is Notorious Mimi Now?

As of writing, Mimi is still an active wrestler. Her time with WWE started in March 2022 when her training for the same began. The female wrestler adopted the name Sloane Jacobs made her debut in the NXT matches on March 29, 2022, against Nikkita Lyons. However, in November of the same year, it was revealed that Mimi’s time with WWE NXT had come to an end. “No matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. Thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months,” Mimi shared via an Instagram post.

With an impressive track record, Mimi continues to fight in independent wrestling events using her original ring name (Notorious Mimi). As far as her romantic life is concerned, the Pennsylvania native is in a happy and loving relationship with fellow wrestler Travis “TJ” Jacobs, who can also be seen in the documentary series. The couple completed three years of their relationship in August 2022. We wish Mimi the very best for her life ahead and hope to see more and more of her within the wrestling industry.

