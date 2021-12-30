25 Hottest Anime With Nudity

First of all, let’s be clear that I am not going to talk about hentai. This list consists of anime that have an actual plot, and also, they don’t refrain from nudity if it helps the overall narrative. Sometimes these scenes are quite instrumental in forwarding the plot, while some are present to give a certain depth to the characters and others are just for fun and laughs. So without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the anime that feature nude scenes. You can watch some of these best anime with nudity on Netflix, YouTube, or Crunchyroll.

25. Freezing (2011 – 2013)

Most anime makes it seem like the future is going to be worse than anything. Monsters or aliens are gonna run wild and destroy our existence. But then the anime tries to push in little hope in the form of certain humans training to defeat those powerful enemies. ‘Freezing’ kind of capitalizes on that principle. It is set in a distant future and revolves around the threat of the Novas, a monstrous alien race that attacks humanity causing cause death and destruction. The only hope of survival against them are stigmata implanted men and women. Stigmata grants them superpowers. Men with stigmata are known as Limiters, and women are known as Pandoras. They are trained in military academies to improve their skills to fight against the Novas.

Kazuya Aoi, the protagonist on his first day in the academy, walks into a battle royale conducted among the Pandoras. But then he sees Satellizer el Bridget and thinks that she is his deceased sister. He hugs her, and she consequently loses the match. Bridget is known as the ‘Untouchable Queen,’ so when she doesn’t repel Kazuya, she is taken aback and asks him to become her Limiter. Thus, beings their journey to defend Earth which is filled with drama, action, and sexually provocative scenes. ‘Freezing’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation.

Read More: Best Adult Anime of All Time

24. Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet (2018)

Look, here’s the thing. I have said in the intro that I won’t be including hentai. The anime ‘Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet’ is not actual hentai, but its theme and visuals kind of blur the line. Also, I am guilty of including an anime that is not dependent on its plot; rather, it depends on its ecchi nature. If you are offended by rape, sexual violence, then we advise that you steer clear of this series. The anime is set in a prison and follows Aki Myoujin, a correctional officer, and Hina Saotome, a beautiful girl who has been imprisoned despite being innocent. The former is quite sadistic and toys with the latter as much as he pleases, with no regard for the prisoner’s modesty and rights. Though Hina at first is afraid of Aki’s domination, her body slowly gives in to the sweet torture.

Read More: Best Anime Sex Scenes

23. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

‘Shinmai Maou no testament’ revolves around Basara Toujo and his questionable relationship with his stepsisters Mio and Maria. When he learns that the former is the daughter of the demon lord, the protagonist recalls the values of his former clan but chooses to protect his sisters instead of confronting them in a physical fight. As the story unfolds, the dynamics of their relationship are dramatically altered, and the trio engages in an incestuous affair that goes against the traditional social norms. You can watch the harem anime on Crunchyroll.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

22. Hyakka Ryouran: Samurai Girls (2010 – 2013)

The plot of ‘Hyakka Ryouran: Samurai Girls’ is set in an alternate world, and the show features a lot of beautiful female characters. If you are acquainted with the history of Japanese samurai, then the names Matabei Goto, Sen Tokugawa, Yukimura Sanada, Hanzo Hattori, Kanetsugu Naoe, and Jubei Yagyu might sound familiar to you. They were all famous samurais who are still quite popular and well-known for their valor.

But in this alternate world, they are sexy, minimally clothed females. This world is still under the rule of the Tokugawa Shogunate, and the girls are sent to an academy to hone their skills. They need to train hard to become master samurais who can then challenge the oppressive regime of the school students council. You can stream the anime here.

Read More: Best Action Anime

21. To LOVE Ru (2008 – 2015)

‘To Love Ru’ is romantic-comedy anime whose storyline leaves a lot of room for the harem and ecchi elements. Rito Yuuki, a 16 years teenager, is head over heels in love with his classmate Haruna Sairenji. He has had a crush on her since junior high. But he still can’t confess to her, and it is only going to get harder as the series progresses. One day Rito is taking a bath when a beautiful naked girl lands on top of him. It turns out that the girl is Lala Satalin Deviluke, an alien princess. She has escaped her planet to avoid a political marriage and is desperate enough to even willing marry Rito. This starts complicating things for Rito, who now finds it harder to confess to Haruna. Slowly, more beautiful ladies arrive and try to entice him with their sexually provocative behavior. But they don’t stop there, and they even stand in Rito’s way as he tries his best to confess his love for Haruna. You can watch all the drama here.

Read More: Best Studio Ghilibi Movies

20. Strike the Blood (2013)

If you want to watch a vampire anime that has some ecchi stuff and mild nudity, then ‘Strike the Blood’ might be a good choice. Koujo Akatsuki used to be an ordinary boy. But one day, he gets involved in an incident that turns him into a very powerful vampire. Soon everyone in town comes to know of Koujo’s vampire abilities. It turns out that Koujo has the powers of primogenitor, a legendary vampire with frightening abilities.

He is the fourth primogenitor, and his powers are seen as a threat by the Lion organization, which believes that if he goes rogue, then they need a way to deal with him. Therefore, they send Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice sword-shaman, to monitor the activities of the protagonist, and should he show the signs of being a threat, he is to be killed on the spot. However, the duo ends up collaborating with one another and fights various emerging chaotic forces. Although the show has a solid premise, it also features a lot of nude/semi-nude scenes. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Best Anime of 2017

19. Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai! (2011)

Harem anime is filled with lots of beautiful girls who are there to perform some great fanservice. ‘Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai!’ walks on the same path. There are lots of pretty female characters in the series. The show also has an underlying martial arts theme with harem and ecchi elements. One of the most popular things about Japan is the samurai and their well-documented culture and lifestyle. Active in feudal Japan, these skilled swordsmen are highly revered in East Asian countries. The anime is set in one of the cities located in the region whose history is deeply seeped into samurai culture. Like people of the region, Yamato Naoe and his friends lead a peaceful and disciplined life following the centuries-old traditions. But when two girls join their group, chaos and drama follow that changes the dynamics of the group in unthinkable ways.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

18. Kiss x Sis (2010)

‘Kiss x Sis’ is a harem anime with ecchi elements that recounts a story of an incestuous relationship. When Keita Suminoe’s father remarries after the untimely death of his mother, he brings home two twin sisters Ako Suminoe. As they spend time together, the trio slowly develops a romantic relationship that spirals out of control when Keita is studying for his high school exams. While the twins make sexual advances, the protagonist tries his best to ward off all their efforts and keep their relationship strictly platonic. But he has to eventually give in to some of their carnal desires as the show takes an entirely unexpected turn. What follows is certainly not appropriate for an immature audience.

Read More: Cutest Anime Boys

17. Highschool of The Dead (2010)

A zombie apocalypse is a lot more entertaining to watch when there are lots of sexy and busty beauties running around and being badasses. This is the reason why ‘Highschool of The Dead’ is such an entertaining anime. When Japan suddenly finds itself engulfed in a zombie apocalypse, the society starts to collapse on itself while the survivors try hard to remain alive.

Takashi Kimuro learns his lesson in survival the hard way as he has to kill his friend who was bitten by a zombie. Takashi promises to himself that he will protect Rei Miyamoto, who was the girlfriend of Takashi’s now dead friend. Soon, the duo is joined by other school students who group to find a way to survive the apocalypse. Among this group are some beautiful and sexy ladies who get involved in several sexually provocative scenes. All the episodes are available here.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime

16. High School DxD (2012 – 2018)

‘High School DxD’ is one of the most popular ecchi and harem anime of all time. It follows Issei Hyoudou, a perverted teenager who gets killed on his first date by a fallen angel. Rias Gremory, who is a top devil and a senior in Issei’s high school, brings Issei back to life. He is reincarnated as a demon and must now serve Rias as a loyal ally. After his inclusion into the Occult Research Club, Issei suddenly finds himself in a world of chaos and destruction where he must learn to survive. While the series has a great premise, it also features some of the hottest anime scenes of all time. You can watch the series here.

Best More: Hottest Anime Ever

15. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san (2018)

Fuyuzora Kogarashi rents a room in Yuragi-sou, a cheap boarding house that once used to be a hot springs inn. People are afraid to visit the place because it is rumored to be haunted by a vile ghost. But that offers Kogarashi the right opportunity to exorcise the ghosts that live there. However, when he meets Yuuna, the protagonist realizes that she is misunderstood girl whose soul is unfortunately anchored to the mortal world because of some regrets. As he sets out to help her, Kogarashi unexpectedly finds himself in numerous raunchy moments that just send the sexual tension off the roof. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Best Lesbian Anime

14. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

Devils can only take form if they can find a human host. But if a human is strong-willed, then they can use the powers of the devil for their gain and become devilman in the process. Akira Fudou is a kind-hearted guy who is always willing to help anyone. So, when his friend Ryou asks his help to uncover some devils at a Sabbath, he agrees. But things soon spiral out of control as devils start possessing humans and following which chaos ensues. Akira cannot let Ryou die, so he merges with the devil Amon and gains enough power to defeat the other devils and save his friend. Since he becomes a powerful devilman in the process, he decides to use his powers for the greater good. Although the show has a lot of action and drama, it also features several sexually provocative scenes that you may enjoy. You can watch the show here.

Read More: Best Gay Anime

13. Shokugeki no Soma (2015 – 2020)

Ever had intense orgasmic feelings while eating delicious food? No? Then be ready to experience that in ‘Shokugeki no Soma’ where the food is so delicious that people get close to orgasm. Most of the nude and ecchi scenes happen during the food tasting time. The anime is amusing and has a great storyline filled with interesting characters.

Yukihira Soma, the protagonist’s father, is a great chef and owns a diner where he works as a sous-chef. He dreams of becoming the head chef of the restaurant, but his father suddenly decides to close the diner and go around the world to test his skills. Meanwhile, Soma enrolls in Totsuki Academy, which is a super-elite culinary school with a low graduation rate. In order to find out how he fares in one of the most competitive environments for chefs, you can watch the drama that unfolds here.

Read More: Disturbing Anime Scenes

12. Ninja Scroll (1993)

The next entry on this list is a classic anime movie, ‘Ninja Scroll.’ This is an excellent film which follows the life of Jibei, a wandering swordsman who has no interest in politics and such stuff. But one day, after saving a female ninja named Kagero, he gets all tangled up in the things he would never have given a single thought about. This movie has some great action scenes with stunning visuals. ‘Ninja Scroll’ also has a ton of fanservice moments that are highly underrated. You can watch the film here.

Read More: Anime Like No Game No Life

11. Afro Samurai (2007)

‘Afro Samurai’ is the traditional vengeance-themed anime with a black character as the protagonist- something very rare and praiseworthy. Afro was just a young boy when he saw his father getting defeated and killed by Justice, who claimed the number one headband from him to gain its powers. Now, to challenge Justice for a showdown, Afro begins an inspiring journey from the bottom so that he can hopefully challenge the villain someday. After several years of relentless hard work, he manages to secure the number two headband and is ready for his revenge. But several other competitors eager to take the headband from him stand in his way. Afro must win against all these obstacles to keep his headband to challenge Justice. While the anime has a seriously well-developed premise, it also features several steamy sex scenes that are probably the best of all time. You can watch it here.

Read More: Anime Like Toradora

10. Vampire Hunter D (1985)

The story is set in a time of high-tech weaponry where cyber-kinetic horses are a reality. But most people continue to live in a way that is usually more appropriate for them without inculcating technology in their lives. D is the best vampire hunter in the world. He gets involved in matters concerning a small hamlet plagued by monsters under the rule of the vampire Count Magnus Lee. Being the best at what he does, D starts cutting down the soldiers under the vampire to end his violent rule. While the cult classic features a lot of action scenes, it also does not shy away from nudity.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

9. Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom (2009)

Phantom is a human weapon used by an organization named inferno to conduct assassinations in a world where the mafia has run wild. On one unfortunate day, a Japanese tourist becomes witness to a murder by a woman Phantom. After an unsuccessful escape attempt, he is captured and brainwashed to do the bidding of the company. Now, with no memory of his past, his life is always on edge. Will he ever be able to recover his memory and escape this tyranny? While the show does not have any explicit sex scenes, there are a number of semi-nude/nude moments. ‘Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Read More: Sexiest Anime Girls

8. Hagure Yuusha no Aesthetica (2012)

Three decades ago, many people were sent to Alayzard to carry out certain missions that would grant them unique abilities if they were successful. Akatsuki Ousawa is one of the fateful ones to be able to return. However, he did not return alone and brought Miu, the daughter to the Dark Lord (whom he defeated), with him. Now, to ensure that the peace in the present is not disturbed, they must keep her identity a secret. But there are quite a lot of challenges ahead as they were sent to BABEL to learn to use their powers. The series has several mild-nude scenes that fans of ecchi anime will definitely love. You can watch the show here.

Read More: Cutest Anime Boys

7. Senran Kagura (2013 – 2018)

The show revolves around a group of five young girls who are training in the secret ninja academy, The Hanzo Academy, masking itself as just a prep school. But soon, they realize everything is not going to be as smooth as they thought since there is a different, darker group of shinobi who are adept at being a ninja. The girls must train hard and obtain the power of their ninja scrolls to become better. Since it’s a fanservice anime, there are some sexy nude scenes and lots of ecchi moments. You can watch the show here.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

6. Black Lagoon (2006)

‘Black Lagoon’ is one of those anime thrillers that keeps you glued till the very end. The series is set in a place in Thailand called Roanapur which is dubbed as a crime haven. Rokurou Okajima used to be an ordinary businessman from Japan but is abducted and held for ransom by a mercenary group named Black Lagoon. Having abandoned by his boss he now needs to become a mercenary himself to survive on the dangerous island. Though there aren’t many nude scenes in the series, a few semi-nude scenes can be seen here and there.

Read More: Best Action Anime

5. Dragon Ball (1986)

This is one of the longest-running action anime. It started over some four decades ago when Goku was just a kid though a very powerful one. During this time, he met Bulma, who became his first friend. It may come as a surprise to many who have started watching the franchise from ‘Dragon Ball Z’ that there was some nudity included in the first installment. There were some instances of Bulma showing her bare body, though these scenes had a more comic purpose than actual forwarding of the plot. You can stream the anime here.

Read More: Best Studio Ghilibi Movies

4. Samurai Champloo (2004 – 2005)

This anime is one of those kinds where an odd bunch of people has to be together despite their differences to serve a purpose. Fuu is a waitress who accidentally spills a drink over one of her customers and is now being constantly harassed by some samurai. She asks another customer Mugen for help, who quickly defeats all of them. But he then makes the mistake of attacking Jin, a ronin who is much more skilled than he is. They end up destroying the shop and killing a magistrate’s son, which puts them on death row. Fuu saves them by hiring them as bodyguards to go on an adventure to find a legendary samurai. The show is the best samurai anime that you will ever watch, and the nude scenes are just a bonus. You can stream the show here.

Read More: Best Anime of 2017

3. Code Geass (2006 – 2008)

‘Code Geass’ is one of the best action, sci-fi genre anime. The plot is set in 2010, when the Holy Empire of Britannia has dominated other nations, becoming a strong military nation. Though defeated and renamed to Area 11, Japan still has some resistance left in her. Lelouch Lamperouge is a prince of the Britannia Empire and has been exiled. He is saved by a girl named C.C after being caught in the crossfire between the two opposing forces. The girl bestows him a great power known as Geass, using which he can control anyone and make them dance to his tunes. But will he be able to defeat Britannia once and for all with this newfound power and get his revenge? You can stream the anime here.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime

2. Mirai Nikki (2011 – 2012)

Yukiteru Amano is a lonely teenager who spends his time writing whatever he observes in a diary on his phone. To pass his time, he has an imaginary friend Deus Ex Machina who is the god of space and time. Later on, Yukiteru finds out that Deus is real, and she grants Yukireu’s mobile the power to record the 90-day future. He is then asked to compete in a tournament with similar participants, with the chance of becoming the next Deus. The show has not only an exciting premise but also quite a few sex scenes. You can stream ‘The Future Diary’ here.

Read More: Anime Like Noragami

1. Gantz (2004)

A unique anime, Gantz is set in a world where dead individuals are recruited to work for a giant sphere. Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato are two such individuals who die in a train accident and are forced to embark on unexpected misadventures. There is a black sphere that provides the participants with missions that they need to complete to garner points which will provide them with opportunities to gain some reward which includes going back to their normal life. The exciting show has several nude scenes. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Best Adult Anime of All Time