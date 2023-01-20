Nutr Milk Maker Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

With the popularization of a vegan diet, the demand for nut milk has increased exponentially over the years. The rising number of health-conscious customers, coupled with the demand for plant-based products, has fuelled the demand for nut milk. However, buying packaged nut milk is a cumbersome activity with the increased prices and waste of packaging. This is where Nutr Milk Maker comes into the picture to provide a perfect alternative to packaged nut milk, where customers can make their own nut milk in the comfort of their homes in under 20 minutes.

While the product is truly innovative, entrepreneurs Alicia Long and Dane Turk appeared on season 14 episode 12 of ‘Shark Tank‘ to present Nutr Milk Maker, much to the excitement of viewers. Well, now that many must be wondering about their growth post their presentation on the show, let’s trace the company’s growth and find out where Nutr Milk Maker is at present, shall we?

Nutr Milk Maker: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Nutr Milk Maker is a brilliant alternative for pre-packaged plant-based milk since it allows customers to make their own fresh dairy-free milk at home and avoid the hassle of running down to the supermarket for a milk run. Co-founders Alicia Long and Dane Turk conceived the idea of making fresh plant-based milk and giving customers the option not to choose other pre-packaged plant-based milk laced with preservatives.

Alicia completed her education at Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing. She has reputable professional credentials to her name and has worked with multi-national companies such as Amazon and Google, where she served as a Senior Recruiter. On the other hand, Dane obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University. He started his career with BesCast Corporation as an Engineering Intern. Currently, he serves as Technical Services Account Manager at Ariel Corporation.

Alicia’s childhood in China is the main inspiration behind the creation of Nutr Milk Maker. While growing up, her mother prepared nut milk for Alicia, who is lactose-intolerant. She remembered how messy and cumbersome the whole process was. When Dane and Alicia were expecting, they decided to explore alternatives and lead a more sustainable life. After thorough research, they found out that the dairy business industry uses a lot of water and affects the environment by polluting the heart by exerting 83 metric tons of Carbon dioxide.

This is how the brand was built for individuals who prefer leading a sustainable life or are simply lactose-intolerant. The product is part hot pot and part blender. You can simply pour a cup or two glasses of water, depending on how much is needed, a little salt and sugar, and any desired nuts. The milk maker allows customers to get their alternative milk without any delay and having to make frequent milk runs.

Nutr Milk Maker: Where Are They Now?

Since 2021, Nutr Milk Maker has grown by leaps and bounds. After its conception, the product was found in different stores, including Best Buy, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Amazon. Since its launch, the company has been doing very well in the market and has successfully reached the hearts of its target audience. Reportedly, it raised over $242,000 on the equity crowdfunding site, WeFunder, and also reportedly crossed over $2.7 million in sales in total.

The company has successfully funded Nutr 2.0., a bigger and better 2nd generation Nutr version, with an IndieGoGo campaign that raised around $67000 in September 2022. Nutr Milk Maker plans to expand its footprint across the country and serve more locations, aiming to increase its offerings from milk to plant-based shakes and lattes to attract a broader customer base.

The Nutr Milk Maker retails at $169. They have been doing highly well in the market and also got featured in Forbes, SELF, Huffpost, WSJ, CBS, Popsugar, Mashable, and Women’s Health. The brand also dropped new health flavors from Nutr to go with your Nutr Machine! The Nutr Blend adds a fortified, useful, and flavor-filled boost to your routine in addition to improving the quality of the milk.

Read More: Kudos Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?