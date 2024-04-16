Prime Video’s James Wan Series Obsession Starts Filming Next Month in Montreal

Prime Video’s TV adaptation of Catherine Ryan Howard’s bestselling novel ’56 Days’ is now ready to begin production! The filming of ‘Obsession’ will start next month in Montreal, Québec. As revealed earlier, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, is behind the project. Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher are the writers behind the project.

The upcoming series is a combination of crime drama and erotic psychological thriller. The narrative revolves around the whirlwind romance of Oliver and Ciara, who meet unexpectedly in a supermarket and quickly become entangled in a dangerously passionate relationship. However, the intensity of their love takes a dark turn when, fifty-six days later, homicide investigators discover a brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed body in Oliver’s apartment.

As suspicions mount, the series delves into the gripping dual narrative of the present-day investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past. While the original novel unfolds against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Ciara and Oliver’s relationship blossoming during the lockdown, the series will explore their togetherness without the pandemic setting.

Zwerling, known for her work as a writer, wrote an episode of ‘The Rook,’ a London-based series revolving around a young woman who is pursued by mysterious paranormal foes while coming to terms with her extraordinary powers. Additionally, she penned an episode of the miniseries ‘When We Rise,’ which chronicles the history of the gay rights movement in the United States, starting with the pivotal Stonewall riots in 1969. Her writing portfolio also includes projects such as ‘The Astronaut Wives Club,’ ‘Betrayal,’ and the renowned medical drama ‘ER.’

Usher also contributed as a writer to ‘The Rook.’ Her other credits extend to ‘Backstrom,’ which portrays the Portland Police Bureau’s Elite Special Crimes Unit, led by the flawed yet brilliant Detective Lieutenant Everett Backstrom. Additionally, she co-wrote the script for the film ‘Delirium,’ which is set in a dystopian society where love is outlawed and can be erased with a special procedure.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Karyn and Lisa on this propulsive and sexy thriller based on Catherine’s captivating novel,” James Wan commented. “Their vision for the series brings a fresh take for contemporary audiences, while still remaining true to the genre,” he added. ’56 Days’ was published in August 2021. The novel went on to win numerous accolades, including the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year at the 2021 An Post Irish Book Awards.

Montreal has most recently hosted the production of projects such as ‘Scream VI‘ and ‘Beau Is Afraid.’

