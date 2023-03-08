Where Was Scream VI Filmed?

Starring the ensemble cast — Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox — from the previous installments of the ‘Scream’ film series, ‘Scream VI’ is a slasher movie helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It is the sixth installment in the long-running franchise. Serving as the direct sequel to the 2022 film ‘Scream,’ it follows the survivors of the Ghostface killings, including the sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks.

In order to start afresh and leave Woodsboro behind, the four survivors move to the bustling New York City. Just when they think that they can stop looking over their shoulders, they find out about a new Ghostface killer who is on a streak of murders in the new city as well. As the new Ghostface relentlessly chases around the sisters and twins for blood, the dark and thrilling sequences around the urban backdrop must leave many guessing where ‘Scream VI’ was shot. If you have been wondering about the same, don’t worry because we are here to provide you with all the details!

Scream VI Filming Locations

‘Scream VI’ was filmed in Quebec, specifically in Montreal. According to reports, the principal photography for the Courteney Cox starrer began in June 2022 and concluded in late August of the same year. The surviving sisters and twins move to New York City to leave their gory past behind in the movie but you must know that the production team did not utilize the locales of the Big Apple. As a matter of fact, they made Quebec stand in for NYC. Let’s explore all the specific sites that feature in the mystery thriller movie!

Montreal, Quebec

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Scream VI’ were lensed in and around Montreal, which doubled for New York City in the movie. The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood, especially the area around Sherbrooke Street, served as one of the primary production locations for the slasher film. The filming unit transformed a bunch of local storefronts and changed their names accordingly to make them stand for NYC stores.

For instance, a small shop was turned into Abe’s Snake Bodega, Sandrini Confections at 5707 Sherbrooke Street West became Lili’s Sweet, another store stood in for The Danvers Beauty Salon or Mrs. Danvers, Flower & Arts – The Flower Pot at 5704 Sherbrooke Street West was transformed into Jill’s Flower Shop, and two stores doubled for a barbershop Hank’s Steady Hands and antique shop End of the Story. Moreover, a fake subway entrance was designed to look like 45 Street Station on the R Broadway Local transit service, while Rue Sherbrooke O and Avenue Wilson was labeled as 4th and 44th Street of NYC.

The production team worked on even the small details as they incorporated a couple of green New York street signs, advertising knick-knacks with candy and souvenirs in front of a curio shop. In addition, the local people spotted a wooden newsstand on the sidewalk and newspaper boxes with the New York Times and USA Today, even though it is illegal to place newspaper boxes on the sidewalks in Montreal.

As for the scenes involving the fictional Blackmore University in NYC, they were taped in and around McGill University at 845 Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal. The university’s lower campus sections were dressed up in New York finery, while the entrance to the Burnside building was transformed into a public transit hub. Furthermore, Le National at 1220 St. Catherine Street East in Montreal served as yet another key filming site for the thriller movie. Apart from ‘Scream VI,’ Montreal has hosted the production of a large number of film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Mother!,’ ‘The Voyeurs,’ ‘Orphan,’ ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,’ ‘Pet Sematary,’ and ‘Three Pines.’

