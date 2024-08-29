Damian Lewis Cast in Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s ‘Fackham Hall’

Jim O’Hanlon has rounded out the cast of his upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Damian Lewis has joined the comedy film ‘Fackham Hall.’ The project will start filming in Liverpool, England, in November. As announced earlier, the movie is headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who will star alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston, and Emma Laird. The film was penned by Jimmy Carr, Patrick Carr, Andrew Dawson, Steve Dawson, and Tim Inman.

The plot centers on a porter (Tiffin) who unexpectedly bonds with a distinguished UK family’s youngest daughter (McKenzie). As tensions rise within the family, led by Lord and Lady Davenport (Waterston), the Davenports struggle with the fallout from the chaotic wedding of their eldest daughter (Laird) to her roguish cousin. Amid this turmoil, the porter becomes increasingly entangled in the family’s dramatic predicament.

‘Fackham Hall’ satirizes classic period dramas such as ‘Downton Abbey‘ and ‘Gosford Park,’ delivering a humorous take on the genre. The production is said to follow in the footsteps of iconic spoof comedies such as ‘Airplane!’ and ‘The Naked Gun,’ which are known for their rapid-fire jokes and playful parody style.

Lewis is best known for portraying Richard D. Winters in HBO’s legendary miniseries ‘Band of Brothers.’ His latest film credit is ‘The Radleys,’ a horror comedy about a seemingly normal family hiding the dark secret that they are vampires. He also recently concluded portraying Bobby Axelrod in Showtime’s famed drama series ‘Billions.’ Additionally, Lewis portrayed Nicholas Elliott in the MGM+ thriller series ‘A Spy Among Friends‘ and Steve McQueen in the period drama ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.’

Tiffin recently appeared as Henry Hayes in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ in which the British military assembles a covert team of elite soldiers to carry out strikes against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. He is known for playing Hardin Scott in the ‘After’ film series. The actor’s other projects include ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’ and ‘The Woman King.’

Thomasin McKenzie (‘Jojo Rabbit‘) recently lent her voice to Mist in the animated series ‘Pantheon.’ She also starred as Vivian Cunningham in ‘Totally Completely Fine.’ Laird is well known for playing Iris in ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ a series exploring systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, and Desdemona Holland in ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ a post-World War II mystery in which the retired detective Poirot reluctantly attends a seance, only to find himself drawn back into solving a murder.

O’Hanlon recently directed ‘Your Christmas or Mine?‘ and its sequel ‘Your Christmas or Mine 2.’ He also directed several episodes of Apple TV+’s ‘Trying,’ which follows Jason and Nikki, a couple longing for a baby who are unable to conceive. The filmmaker’s credits include episodes of shows such as ‘Catastrophe’ and ‘The Punisher.’

Lewis’ ‘A Spy Among Friends’ and ‘Poirot’ were previously filmed in the United Kingdom. Similarly, O’Hanlon’s ‘Your Christmas or Mine?’ and its sequel ‘Your Christmas or Mine 2‘ were also shot in the region.

