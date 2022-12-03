Where was Your Christmas or Mine Filmed?

Directed by Jim O’Hanlon, ‘Your Christmas or Mine?’ captures the true spirit of young love amidst the holiday season. The British romantic comedy film narrates the tale of two young lovers, James (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk), who bid their goodbyes before leaving to spend the holiday season with their respective families in their hometowns. However, in a hilarious comical twist, both James and Hayley make a last-minute decision to surprise each other by visiting each other’s families for Christmas.

At the train station, they cross while getting on the trains that lead to their partner’s hometown. The not-so-classic train swap ends up becoming one of the funniest swapped family Christmases. While Hayley ends up in a big mansion in Gloucester where there is hardly any celebration, James steps into the world of a cozy warm Christmas in a large family in Macclesfield. The pair eventually get stuck in their partner’s homes for Christmas, where they must face the family, thereby uncovering an awful lot about their lover.

Coupled with the impressive performance by the main cast, the warm themes of Christmastime and bringing families together keep viewers interested in the holiday romance from start to finish. The fuzzy and vibrant setting of the holiday season against some interesting backdrops will make you ponder where ‘Your Christmas or Mine’ was shot. In that case, we have you covered!

Your Christmas or Mine Filming Locations

Set in the north of England, ‘Your Christmas or Mine’ was filmed in England, particularly in Buckinghamshire and London. Principal photography commenced in August 2021, and it was presumably completed within several weeks. Without further ado, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

London, England

Most of the scenes in ‘Your Christmas or Mine’ were shot in London. The famous train station scene where the lovers swapped trains was filmed at the Marylebone Station in Marylebone in central London. The station is one of the most famous filming locations that have been used for filming several train station scenes in famous productions including, ‘Conjuring 2’ and ‘Paddington’.

Due to its stunning architecture and cityscape, as well as some of the greatest hi-tech worldwide film studios, London is also a sought-after filming location. Along with popular TV dramas like ‘Bridgerton,’ movies including ‘The Batman,’ ‘Eternals,’ and ‘Spencer’ have all been filmed in London. Furthermore, with several renowned attractions, including the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, Greenwich Village, and Buckingham Palace, London is a significant center of culture, commerce, tourism, art, and education.

Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire

Almost all of the interior scenes were taped at the famous Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath village, Buckinghamshire. It is located around 29 kilometers (18 miles) west of the heart of London. Several well-known productions apart from ‘Your Christmas or Mine’ have been shot in the Pinewood Studios. A few of them are ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ and ‘No Time to Die.’

