Where Was Spencer Filmed?

Pablo Larraín’s ‘Spencer’ is a speculative account of the later phase of Princess Diana’s marriage with Prince Charles, exploring the imaginative psychological trajectories of the Princess (Kristen Stewart) prior to the separation from her husband. Set in December 1991, the biographical film spans over three days, depicting the royal family’s Christmas holidays in their Sandringham estate with Diana brooding over her turbulent marriage.

Even as an intense psychological film in “Pablo Larraín style,” ‘Spencer’ offers an exquisite gateway to the illustrious architecture and design relished by the royal families. The film succeeds in displaying the distinctiveness of the stupendous landscape and imperial mansions of the ruling class of the times. Inspired by the attention to detail maintained by Larraín and his crew to portray the marvelousness of Princess Diana’s surroundings, we have covered the filming locations of ‘Spencer.’ Let’s take a look!

Spencer Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Spencer’ took place in Germany and England. The principal photography of the film began on January 27, 2021, in Germany. The filming was concluded on April 27, 2021. Even though the film is set in and around the Sandringham Estate, England, especially in Princess Diana’s childhood home Park House, three German properties stand in for the Estate in the film. Now, let’s dive into the specific locations in detail.

Kronberg im Taunus, Germany

One of the three Sandringham Estate stand ins, Schlosshotel Kronberg is situated in the town of Kronberg im Taunus. Built in the late 19th century for the German Empress Victoria, the eldest child of Queen Victoria of the UK, the establishment is a prime example of Royal architecture of the times. Originally designed by Royal architect Ernst von Ihne, the splendor of the castle provides a fitting interior for the film as it emanates the grandeur of the Princess’ upbringing and surroundings. A five-star hotel in the present times, the castle can be identified in the film from the black and white hallway Princess Diana dances through.

Nordkirchen, Germany

The exterior shots of Sandringham Estate were chiefly filmed in Schloss Nordkirchen AKA Nordkirchen Castle, situated in the town of Nordkirchen. Built in the first half of the 18th century, the palace is renowned as “Versailles of Westphalia.” Built upon a vast moat with four bridges, the castle is protected by UNESCO and is now being used by the University of Applied Sciences of Finances North-Rhine Westphalia. The property is surrounded by woodlands, enhancing its appeal and grandeur. The castle can be seen in the film in scenes where Princess Diana walks through the gardens of Sandringham Estate, immersed in thoughts about the predicaments in her marriage.

Dülmen, Germany

The town of Dülmen serves as a location for more park scenes in the film, which were filmed in the town’s Naturwildpark. With the Lippe river to the south and the Baumberge hills to the north, the town is an alluring destination for outdoor shooting. The town is home to various parks and in close proximity. The filming in Dülmen was reportedly completed alongside the Nordkirchen schedule as the towns are just thirty minutes away from the other.

Potsdam, Germany

Schloss Marquardt AKA Marquardt Palace also serves as a location for the film, chiefly for its astonishing interiors, standing in for the Park House. Situated in the town of Potsdam, the establishment was used as a reserve military hospital during the Second World War. The structures seen in the film were built in the late 19th century.

Norfolk, England

After the production in Germany, the filming continued in the county of Norfolk, England. Sites around the Sandringham House are apparently used for the outdoor shooting of the film. Old Hunstanton Beach, which is almost 10 miles away from the Sandringham Estate can be seen in a scene where Diana opens up to her close friend Maggie. The beach is one of the prominent attractions in the county.

St Peter & St Paul’s Church, situated in the town of Attleborough in the county of Norfolk also serves as an integral location for the film. A pivotal scene in which Princess Diana watch Prince Charles and Camilla was filmed outside the church, whereas the Royal family’s visit to the church was filmed inside the church. Even though the church was not in its finest shape during the time of the filming, the production design team did a commendable job in renovating it for the filming.

