Does Olive the Dog Die in Normal?

‘Normal’ is set in the idyllic Minnesota town of Normal and narrates the story of Ulysses Richardson, an outsider who assumes the role of interim Sheriff, in hopes of a quiet, peaceful tenure. However, this tranquility is soon shattered by unforeseen events and startling disclosures that challenge Ulysses in unprecedented ways. As he navigates these burgeoning complexities, he discovers that those around him are harboring their own secrets, which could upend the lives of everyone involved.

Relying solely on his professional expertise and moral compass, Ulysses must operate independently to uncover the truth. With time slipping away, he faces the urgent task of resolving the situation before a major threat unfolds. While the people in the narrative deal with violence and unexpected issues, one innocent character, a dog named Olive, observes everything from a distance and hopes to find some peace and safety. Olive’s fate remains uncertain, as her owners are plunged into a dangerous situation. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Olive Manages to Survive the Ordeal and Reunite with Her Owners

‘Normal’ introduces Olive as a friendly and happy dog, owned by Lori and Keith. Sheriff Ulysses crosses paths with Lori and Keith near the motel and also notices Olive moving around freely. Ulysses takes an instant liking to Olive, which also makes him believe that the owners are friendly and trustworthy. However, Lori and Keith turn out to be bank robbers who get themselves stuck in the bank during a botched attempt to steal loads of cash. Olive is left behind in the car by her owners as they create chaos in the bank. Ulysses, while responding to a crisis call, arrives at the scene and immediately sees Olive scared and alone in the car. Before he can do anything to help the four-legged animal, Ulysses finds himself facing bullets and unexpected attacks. This leaves Olive unattended.

Later, Ulysses, Lori, and Keith team up to defend themselves from the attacks of the people of the town, who secretly work for the Yakuza. As the owners and the Sheriff are dragged into another zone in the town, Olive still remains in the car, experiencing isolation and horror in equal measure. The action shifts to the bar and other locations, leaving Olive’s fate unknown. Ulysses continues to worry about the dog, and so do the owners. Towards the end of the narrative, the Sheriff and the owners manage to get themselves out of a dangerous scenario. Ulysses urges Lori and Keith to leave town as soon as possible and find their way towards safety and a better future. Keith and Lori use a snowplow to escape and drive towards the bank area again.

They find a vulnerable Olive, still waiting for them in the damaged car. The owners immediately set their beloved four-legged friend free. Olive excitedly hops on the snowplow and heads out of town safely with her owners. Despite all the risks she finds herself in, Olive survives by braving unforeseen odds, devastating cold, and mindless violence around her. Through Olive’s poignant and layered journey, the movie conveys deeper messages about the complexities of survival, the human-animal bond, and the element of loyalty towards a loved animal character.

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