Olivia Cruz My 600-lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

TLC’s motivational reality series, ‘My 600-lb Life,’ follows the adventures of extremely obese individuals as they try to shed weight in an effort to save their own lives. The show highlights various stages of these journeys of individuals weighing 600 pounds or more. They adopt the challenging process of preparing for surgery under the direction of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, who aids patients by establishing specific weight loss plans with customized diets and workouts for them.

Many of the cast members bring unique personalities and backgrounds to the reality show. While some people progress through the process more quickly than others, others have much more difficulties in their quest for weight loss. Olivia Cruz, who appeared in season 2 episode 2, has a unique story of struggling with her health even after losing weight. Fans, thus, grew even more interested in her story, and must be wondering where she is now. If you’re curious to know about her too, here’s what we found out!

Olivia Cruz’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When 46-year-old Olivia appeared in season 2 of the show, she was 578 pounds woman living in her mother’s basement in Chicago. As a dependent on her family, Olivia needed help for everything and was barely able to even walk properly or take a shower. She tried losing weight by undergoing two weight-loss surgeries, including a lap band, but they were all in vain. Eventually, she approached doctors in Houston who agreed to operate on her with sleeve-type gastric bypass surgery.

This procedure was a successful one for Olivia and she surprisingly managed to lose 400 pounds because of it. However, after reaching around 200 pounds, Olivia was stuck and had a difficult time shedding the rest. She was suffering from medical issues and depression, due to which she couldn’t further lose any weight. Thus, when Olivia went to Dr. Now for skin removal surgery, he refused as he did not feel she was motivated enough to lose the extra weight required for it; and she also had a knee surgery from which she was recovering at the time.

Where is Olivia Cruz Now?

Olivia ultimately went through the weight loss program of Dr. Now and finally got her skin removal surgery. After persevering enough and losing all the extra pounds, Olivia managed to reach her goal weight, and is now living a healthy life. Her dream of becoming a chef finally became a reality as she is now able to move around without any hindrance and work as a chef. She, in fact, had even started training for the role but couldn’t continue for long owing to her weight and health issues.

In the follow-up ‘Where Are They Now?’ episode, an excited Olivia said, “I had to stop training because I couldn’t stand and move around like I needed to, but now that I can stand all day, I’m going back to pick back up where I left off. And I’m so excited about that. The future I hoped for is so close now. I can go back out in society again. And I can make a living for the first time in almost a decade and a half.”

Olivia has, however, refrained from updating about her latest weight reduction status. It isn’t clear if Olivia continues with it, but she is definitely living her life to the fullest now. Thus, we only wish her more happiness and success in the future ahead.

