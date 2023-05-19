Olivia Palermo: Where is the Fashion Influencer Now?

In Hulu’s ‘Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl,’ viewers are given an insight into the inner workings of the life of the New York elite. Featuring some of the most prominent socialites from the 1990s and 2000s, the documentary has gained much praise from the audience. One such person whose presence in the movie has gained much attention is Olivia Palmero. The socialite in question was once one of the most famous from New York’s elite and continues to retain a significant fan following. If you are curious about her current whereabouts, we have just the answers you need!

Who is Olivia Palermo?

Born on February 18, 1986, Olivia Palermo is the only daughter of real estate developer Douglas Palermo and interior designer Lynn Hutchings. Along with her younger brother Grant Palermo, she belongs to a family of Italian descent. Olivia spent her younger years in the Upper East Side, New York City, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut. Having been born in New York City, she went to Nightingale-Bamford School for her elementary school education. She went on to attend St. Luke’s School for her high school studies. Though Olivia has disclosed to the world that she was diagnosed with a learning disability, she has not shared any more specifications regarding the same.

A former intern at Quest magazine, Olivia rose to fame after she garnered the attention of Patrick McMullan, who was widely respected for his ability to catapult one to the top by capturing them in his photographs. Soon afterward, Olivia became a famous socialite, though her ascension was far from the smoothest. In fact, she is well-known for taking legal action against Socialite Rank in 2007 after the anonymous blog claimed that she had asked other socialites to give her a chance, something that Olivia continues to deny. Due to her active lifestyle choices and charitable ventures like New Yorkers For Children and Operation Smile, she had no shortage of admirers and gained much respect.

In 2008, Olivia stepped foot in the world of television by being a part of ‘The City’ from 2008 to 2010. 2011 saw her appearing in shows like ‘Britain’s Next Top Model’ and ‘Project Runway’ for singular episodes. Additionally, she made a cameo in ‘The Smurfs.’ Due to her eye for fashion, Olivia has also worked as a model and has been the face of many brands. Moreover, she has graced the front cover of reputed magazines like Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Elle, and many more. The New School graduate is also known for parenting with Carrera y Carrera, Aspinal of London, Nordstrom, Banana Republic, etc.

Where is Olivia Palermo Now?

Olivia Palmero has continued to hone her entrepreneurial skills. Presently, she is the Founder and CCO of the Olivia Palermo Group. Additionally, she has established Olivia Palermo Beauty, a brand named after her that offers a variety of makeup products to its clients. With over 7.9 million Instagram followers, her fame continues to grow, and she is known for partnering with major brands and promoting them via social media.

As for her personal life, Olivia got married on June 28, 2014, to Johannes Huebl, a model from Germany. The affection between the two is quite evident, with each of them often posting pictures with their significant other on social media. Given the amount of work and dedication shown by Olivia, it is no wonder that she can often be seen at high-end events and is often greeted by much enthusiasm and joy. We do wish her the very best and hope that her ventures only continue to prosper.

