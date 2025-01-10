On Call: Does the Stray Dog Die?

Prime Video’s ‘On Call‘ revolves around the day-to-day exploits of veteran police officer Traci Harmon and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they respond to dispatch calls in the neighborhoods of Long Beach, California. The duo answer a variety of distress situations, some involving household matters while others concern more tragic incidents. An example of the latter comes to the fore in episode 6, titled ‘L.A. Woman,’ where Harmon and Diaz respond to a roadside accident involving a female stray dog, who is badly hurt following a collision with a boy racer. While the officers try to de-escalate the situation, they realize the gravity of their situation as the dog’s plight looks desperate. Matters get further complicated when the duo realizes that no help is arriving. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Stray Dog is Put Out of its Misery in a Heart-wrenching Scene

Episode 6 opens with Harmon and Diaz cuffing the boy racer responsible for the stray dog’s injury and waiting for help to arrive via Animal Control. A crowd of people gather around the canine as she wheezes desperately for breath. Harmon tries to tend to the dog, but it quickly becomes evident that she is in too much pain. A bigger blow arrives when Harmon and Diaz learn that Animal Control is backed up with numerous dispatch calls on their end. Sergeant Lasman informs the pair that the chances of rescuing the dog are slim, considering the extent of her injuries and the lack of help arriving. However, Harmon is desperate to save the dog and insists that she can drive it to a vet. When she attempts to pick it up, the dog whines in pain. Subsequently, the officers have to take the hard decision of euthanizing the poor canine to end its suffering in the most humane way possible.

Harmon is devastated at the tragic reality of the situation. The scene showcases her distress and the pain on every crowd member’s face as they watch the dog lie in agony. As such, ending its life is the only option remaining for the cops, which Lasman carries out on his own. Harmon and Diaz turn away from the ugly sight while their sergeant puts the canine out of its misery. Before killing the creature, Lasman states that it is within an officer’s power to kill an injured animal to ease its suffering. However, even he seems badly affected by the cruelty of the incident. He caresses the dog a few times, attempting to comfort it before doing what is necessary. While the whole affair may be a tough watch, it succinctly captures the reality of police dispatch work and how these situations present different challenges.

The most memorable aspects of ‘On Call’ are its dispatch scenes, which often throw Harmon and Diaz headfirst into danger from every direction. To that end, the stray dog scene showcases that a first responder’s duty also extends to taking care of a badly injured animal requiring immediate assistance. This wide variety of roles played by officers echoes the harsh reality of their work and how it can often be emotionally traumatizing.

