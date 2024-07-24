Oscar and Saul Valencia: Where Are SOS Customz Owners Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ introducing us to a whole new team of car experts ready to go above and beyond to help people feel good about their rides, we get an exciting reality show. It is a concept we’ve seen before with MTV’s ‘Pimp My Ride,’ but that’s because this production comes from the same creators, with the difference being the host and the experts. Amongst them are actually brothers Oscar and Saul Valencia, owners of a family business, who handle the majority of the interior and bodywork, taking each project to a whole new level.

Oscar and Saul Valencia Never Forget Their Roots

While some might assume Oscar and Saul have become quite modern over time owing to their profession as well as the fact they reside in Oceanside, California, the truth is they respect their roots. Being Latinos, they know firsthand the importance of hard work, perspective, and perseverance, which is why they never shy away from an honest day and even familial connections. In fact, even though it often gets hard for them, considering they work in the US and per the requests of their clients, they try to incorporate culture whenever they can.

As if that’s not enough, it’s evident that Oscar and Saul are both also extremely close to their mother, Sandra Valencia – not much is known about their father, but their mother is their rock. In fact, for her birthday one year recently, Saul went as far as to assert that she is the reason he has managed to reach where he is and is who he is, whereas Oscar has made it evident he appreciates everything she has done for them. They respect her, honor her, and know they wouldn’t be anywhere without her, which is why her presence in their lives continues to be significant.

Oscar and Saul Valencia Are Proud Business Owners

It was back in 2006 when the Valencia brothers established SOS Customz in Oceanside, California, only to gradually open a second facility too to ensure they could cover the entire north side of the state. The truth is SOS stands for Sandra, OScar, and Saul, making it clear their mother inspired them to stand up on their own two feet – something they have never once taken for granted. Therefore, today, they vide full auto products, repair, plus services, including customizations with intense attention to detail and filled with love so as to land with the best options.

However, it’s imperative to note Oscar and Saul are not only a part of SOS Customz but also a part of their branch, SOS Upholstery, where their mother serves as the SEO. On the other hand, Oscar is a Body Shop Manager as well as a bodyman, whereas his brother Saul is a Shop Manager and Auto Repair as well as an Interior Specialist. In other words, together, the SOS brand can make any model of vehicle into a never-before-seen, roadworthy stunner – they are committed to excellence as well as uniqueness, so they thrive off of challenges, which you can see on the SOS Customz and their respective Youtube channels too.

Oscar and Saul Valencia are Family Men Through and Through

Apart from their work, Oscar and Saul pride themselves on being good partners and even better fathers – these Oceanside, California natives are both happily involved parents. While the latter has been married to his wife Adriana for roughly three years, with whom he shares three adorable children, the latter is currently involved with a woman named Alexis and has two three munchkins of his own. As if that’s not enough, they are both incredibly proud of their families and ensure that whenever they are not at work or caring for their mother, they’re dedicating every bit of themselves to their home.

Though, arguably the best part of Oscar and Saul’s lives is that their families get along, enabling them to continue some traditions, hang out as much as possible, and lead a very calming life. They can let loose and have fun when they want. Still, since their priority is their family, they prefer to stick together in every sense of the word – it doesn’t matter what their title in business is as long as they are together as a family. They get to do what they are passionate about; it appears as if they are more than content with their lives.

